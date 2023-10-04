Pokemon Go trainer gets extremely lucky with first Suicune raid catch

An incredibly lucky Pokemon Go player caught their first Suicune during a raid and it just so happened to be Shiny.

Suicune appears in POGO as a Legendary Tier 5 Raid Boss. Needless to say, this creature is a good get for anyone fortunate enough to catch it.

Even more fortunate players will be able to reel in the Shiny version of the Water-type Pokemon. After all, luck is nothing if not a major factor when considering users have a 1 in 500, or 0.2 percent, chance of catching Shiny monsters in Pokemon Go.

It seems one trainer hit the POGO lottery recently, catching a Suicune that’s more than worthy of bragging rights.

Pokemon Go trainer’s first Suicune catch is a Shiny

In a Reddit post, Reddragon685 shared a screenshot of their first Suicune catch during a Raid. Not only did the player fortuitously manage to bring home a Legendary, it’s a Shiny Suicune to boot.

The Redditor told fellow players in subsequent comments, “the other three I tried to catch were not [Shiny]. But the one I actually caught was a shiny. This is my first shiny legendary as well.”

While the differences between some Pokemon and their Shiny counterparts appear negligible, Suicune’s long, flowing mane changes color. The normal version sports a purplish mane, while the Shiny wears blue. It’s not lost on other POGO trainers how cool of a catch this is.

A comment from one Redditor reads, “Oh no, I didn’t realize how beautiful the shiny was. I want one now! Congrats, OP.”

Others lament that similar attempts have yielded no results for them. “Meanwhile, I am on my 43rd encounter with Suicune and am yet to see a shiny one.”

“Nice. I’ve done a combined total of 14 legendary beast raids and have not gotten a shiny,” another person writes.

Hopefully, there’s plenty of luck to go around when it comes to catching Suicune in Pokemon Go.