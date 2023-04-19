Pokemon Go Stunfisk Limited Research Day event: Date & times, Galarian form

Pokemon Go has revealed a new Limited Research Day event, featuring the Trap Pokemon Stunfisk and its Galarian form. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this upcoming event.

Pokemon Go has announced the next Limited Research Day will focus on the Trap Pokemon, Stunfisk. In addition to the standard Unovan Stunfisk, Generation 8’s Galarian Stunfisk will also be the focus of this Limited Research Day event.

For those who may not know, Limited Research Days offer three-hour periods where players can complete limited-time Field Research tasks for the chance to find encounter Stunfisk out in the wild.

This is a great opportunity to catch lots of Stunfisk — including its Shiny form. So, here’s all the information trainers need to know about the Stunfisk Limited Research Day event.

@PokemonGoApp Both Unovan and Galarian Stunfisk are the featured Pokemon for this Limited Research Day.

According to the Pokemon Go blog post, the Stunfisk Limited Research Day will take place on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Stunfisk Limited Research Day tasks and rewards

There will be several Limited Field Research tasks available when you spin Photo Discs at PokeStops during the event. These tasks will all lead to encounters with Luvdisc when completed.

We’ll add details of these Limited Field Research tasks when the event begins!

Increased chances of encountering a Shiny Stunfisk

The Shiny forms of Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk make their debut in this Limited Research Day event, and luckily both forms have boosted Shiny odds for the three-hour duration.

To help find as many Shiny Stunfisk as you can while out and about, try to spin as many PokeStops as you can and keep completing Field Research tasks to get more guaranteed Stunfisk encounters.

Stunfisk isn’t listed as a potential wild encounter during the event, so it’s probably worth using Incense while out exploring just in case you come across them.

Pokemon Go Stunfisk Limited Research Day wild encounters

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the event:

Sandshrew*

Diglett*

Gligar*

Swinub*

Phanpy*

Larvitar*

Numel*

Barboach*

Baltoy*

Hippopotas*

Drilbur*

It’s important to note that every one of the wild encounters has the chance to appear as a Shiny Pokemon, so players should try using Incense and Lure Modules for the best chance of finding one of these rare monsters.

That’s everything you need to know about the Stunfisk Limited Research Day! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

