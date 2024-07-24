Pokemon Go Strength of Steel Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel comes with Timed Research for trainers to complete during the event.

The next event of the Shared Skies season is focused on Steel-type Pokemon like Beldum, Pawniard, and Aron. Strength of Steel also adds Shiny Togedemaru to the game, allowing players to Shiny hunt for the Alolan Pikachu clone.

Strength of Steel also includes Timed Research tasks, so here’s a rundown of all the tasks and their rewards.

Niantic/Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Strength of Steel Timed Research tasks

As shared by Serebii, here are all the tasks for Strength of Steel’s Timed Research:

Catch 50 Steel-type Pokemon: Beldum encounter

Beldum encounter Power up Steel-type Pokemon 15 times: Togedemaru encounter

Togedemaru encounter Evolve 10 Steel-type Pokemon: Klink encounter

Klink encounter Earn 25,000 Stardust: Skarmory encounter

Skarmory encounter Win 3 Raids: Mawile encounter

Mawile encounter Catch 7 different species of Pokemon: x3 Metal Coat

Rewards: Pawniard encounter, Magnetic Lure Module, 10,000 XP

How to access Pokemon Go’s Strength of Steel Timed Research

Pokemon Go’s Strength of Steel Timed Research is free for all players and does not require any tickets or purchases to access.

Since this is Timed Research, you’ll need to complete all of the tasks and claim your rewards before the event ends on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

That’s everything to know about Strength of Steel’s Timed Research tasks! For more on Pokemon Go events, check out our guide on events happening in August 2024 and every upcoming Spotlight Hour.