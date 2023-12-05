Pokemon Go streamer demands huge changes after “poor” rewards & fans are on board

One popular Pokemon Go streamer has taken to Twitter to share their thoughts, commenting on what they describe as “poor” changes to Pokemon Go over the last year.

If there’s one thing Pokemon Go fans love, it’s complaining about Pokemon Go. However, while some issues could be construed as minor foibles, it seems that some fans are getting increasingly disappointed in some of the most recent rewards.

Niantic has added new features such as Routes and Party Play to Pokemon Go over the last few months, and while many enjoy these, some fans are still mourning the changes to Pokemon Go’s remote raids.

Pokemon Go originally added remote raids as a way to help players enjoy the game during the pandemic, but the feature also greatly benefitted disabled players, and anyone in remote or rural locations struggling to find in-person raid partners.

But, Niantic eventually decided to restrict the feature, capping the amount of remote raids to five a day for all players, and drastically increasing the price of remote raid tickets. Plenty of fans complained at the time, to no avail, but a recent video from streamer FleeceKing is returning to the subject.

FleeceKing releases video slamming “poor” Pokemon Go rewards

In a video shared on Twitter, popular Pokemon Go streamer (and the first Pokemon Go player to reach level 50) FleeceKing spends ten minutes addressing the recent changes to Routes, the rewards for Party Play, and describing how the changes to remote raid passes are still affecting the community.

It’s an impassioned video and many other users add their opinions below. One user called FlareBlaze adds, “100% agree with you. Mateo was in the 6th anniversary poster which was last year. So waiting at long for him to debut and for him to only ‘wonder trade’ gifts is very lackluster.”

Meanwhile, Serebii’s Joe Merrick comments, “The heavy increase in paid tickets is probably the most egregious thing they’ve done this year to counteract their revenue loss.”

Finally, one Pokemon Go player called Purple Feebas adds, “Trying to play the game sometimes feels so difficult.. but I really love this game and that is the reason why I started posting about it.”

While there are plenty of exciting new features and Pokemon constantly being added to Pokemon Go, it seems the community is still sore about the restrictions to remote raids, especially disabled and rural players who could previously enjoy more of the game.