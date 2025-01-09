Pokemon Go Steeled Resolve event: Dates, debuts & rewards

Pokemon Go Steeled Resolve event: Dates, debuts & rewardsNiantic
Pokemon Go’s Steeled Resolve event is here, and it’s about to make your January way more interesting. If you thought your Poke Ball stash was safe, think again.
With Shiny hunts, wild encounters, new Pokemon debuts, and a ridiculous amount of research tasks, this event has something for every trainer – and plenty of raids to keep you busy. From catching the adorable (and long-awaited) Rookidee to squaring off against raid bosses like Dialga and Mega Gallade, there’s no time for slacking.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Steeled Resolve event in Pokemon Go.
When is the Steeled Resolve event?
The Steeled Resolve event in Pokemon Go is set to run from Tuesday, January 21, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
Pokemon debuts
The Galar region introduces a new family of Pokemon to Pokemon Go during this event:
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire (evolve with 25 Rookidee Candy)
- Corviknight (evolve with 100 Rookidee Candy)
Evolve Corvisquire into Corviknight during the event to gain access to the Charged Attack Iron Head.
Wild encounters and Shiny Pokemon
A variety of Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during Steeled Resolve: Clefairy, Machop, Totodile, Marill, Hoppip, Paldean Wooper, Shieldon, Bunnelby, Carbink, and Mareanie.
Additionally, Rookidee will appear more often in the wild and when using Magnetic Lure Modules. Keep an eye out for shinies among these encounters!
Event bonuses
Trainers can enjoy several exclusive bonuses throughout the event:
- Use a Charged TM to remove the move Frustration from Shadow Pokemon.
- Magnetic Lure Modules attract Steel-themed Pokemon, including Onix, Beldum, Shieldon, and Rookidee.
Raid battles
Test your skills in raids featuring event-themed Pokemon:
One-Star Raids
- Lickitung
- Skorupi
- Pancham
- Amaura
Five-Star Raids
- Deoxys (Attack and Defense Formes) until January 24
- Dialga beginning January 24
Mega Raids
- Mega Gallade until January 24
- Mega Medicham beginning January 24
Special Research and Timed Research
Dual Destiny Special Research
Available for free during the event, this research offers the following rewards:
- Two Fast TMs and two Charged TMs
- A Lucky Egg and other surprises
Event-exclusive Timed Research
For $5.00 USD (or local equivalent), unlock additional rewards, including:
- 2× Hatch Stardust
- Encounters with Pokemon like Galarian Weezing, Azumarill, and more
- 5,000 XP, 20,000 Stardust, and an Elite Charged TM
Remember, all Timed Research tasks must be completed by Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time.
Featured attacks during Steeled Resolve
Evolve select Pokemon to learn exclusive moves during the event:
- Machamp: Karate Chop
- Feraligatr: Hydro Cannon
- Quagsire: Aqua Tail
- Lickilicky: Body Slam
- Clodsire: Megahorn
Go Battle Week bonuses
Running alongside the event, Go Battle Week: Dual Destiny offers exciting rewards for battlers:
- 4× Stardust from win rewards (excluding end-of-set rewards).
- Up to 20 sets of battles daily (100 battles total).
- Free battle-themed Timed Research with avatar rewards.
Active leagues during this week include the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League.
That’s everything you need to know about Steeled Resolve in Pokemon Go. If you’re curious about this month’s shop or the current Raid Bosses, we’ve got you covered.