Pokemon Go Steeled Resolve event: Dates, debuts & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Steeled Resolve event is here, and it’s about to make your January way more interesting. If you thought your Poke Ball stash was safe, think again.

With Shiny hunts, wild encounters, new Pokemon debuts, and a ridiculous amount of research tasks, this event has something for every trainer – and plenty of raids to keep you busy. From catching the adorable (and long-awaited) Rookidee to squaring off against raid bosses like Dialga and Mega Gallade, there’s no time for slacking.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Steeled Resolve event in Pokemon Go.

When is the Steeled Resolve event?

The Steeled Resolve event in Pokemon Go is set to run from Tuesday, January 21, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon debuts

The Galar region introduces a new family of Pokemon to Pokemon Go during this event:

Rookidee

Corvisquire (evolve with 25 Rookidee Candy)

(evolve with 25 Rookidee Candy) Corviknight (evolve with 100 Rookidee Candy)

Evolve Corvisquire into Corviknight during the event to gain access to the Charged Attack Iron Head.

Wild encounters and Shiny Pokemon

A variety of Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during Steeled Resolve: Clefairy, Machop, Totodile, Marill, Hoppip, Paldean Wooper, Shieldon, Bunnelby, Carbink, and Mareanie.

Additionally, Rookidee will appear more often in the wild and when using Magnetic Lure Modules. Keep an eye out for shinies among these encounters!

Event bonuses

Trainers can enjoy several exclusive bonuses throughout the event:

Use a Charged TM to remove the move Frustration from Shadow Pokemon.

to remove the move Frustration from Shadow Pokemon. Magnetic Lure Modules attract Steel-themed Pokemon, including Onix, Beldum, Shieldon, and Rookidee.

Raid battles

Test your skills in raids featuring event-themed Pokemon:

One-Star Raids

Lickitung

Skorupi

Pancham

Amaura

Five-Star Raids

Deoxys (Attack and Defense Formes) until January 24

Dialga beginning January 24

Mega Raids

Mega Gallade until January 24

Mega Medicham beginning January 24

Special Research and Timed Research

Dual Destiny Special Research

Available for free during the event, this research offers the following rewards:

Two Fast TMs and two Charged TMs

A Lucky Egg and other surprises

Event-exclusive Timed Research

For $5.00 USD (or local equivalent), unlock additional rewards, including:

2× Hatch Stardust

Encounters with Pokemon like Galarian Weezing , Azumarill , and more

, , and more 5,000 XP, 20,000 Stardust, and an Elite Charged TM

Remember, all Timed Research tasks must be completed by Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Featured attacks during Steeled Resolve

Evolve select Pokemon to learn exclusive moves during the event:

Machamp : Karate Chop

: Karate Chop Feraligatr : Hydro Cannon

: Hydro Cannon Quagsire : Aqua Tail

: Aqua Tail Lickilicky : Body Slam

: Body Slam Clodsire: Megahorn

Go Battle Week bonuses

Running alongside the event, Go Battle Week: Dual Destiny offers exciting rewards for battlers:

4× Stardust from win rewards (excluding end-of-set rewards).

from win rewards (excluding end-of-set rewards). Up to 20 sets of battles daily (100 battles total).

Free battle-themed Timed Research with avatar rewards.

Active leagues during this week include the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League.

That’s everything you need to know about Steeled Resolve in Pokemon Go. If you’re curious about this month’s shop or the current Raid Bosses, we’ve got you covered.