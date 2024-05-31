Pokemon Go Stadium Sights Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s a look at the rewards that can be earned through the Stadium Sights Timed Research challenge in Pokemon Go, as well as how to get it.

The Pokemon Go Stadium Sights event will give players a shot at Shiny Emolga, but that’s the only thing happening during the three-day event. Additionally, Niantic released a special Stadium Sights Timed Research challenge, one that yields encounters with featured Pokemon Emolga, plus Candy and a Super Incubator.

Here’s a closer look at the challenge.

Pokemon Go Glide to Victory Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Serebii, here are the research tasks and rewards for the Stadium Sights Timed Research, titled Glide to Victory:

Step 1 of 1

Hatch an Egg – Egg Incubator x1

Explore five km – Emolga Encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops – Emolga Encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon – Emolga Encounter

Hatch three Eggs – Emolga Encounter

Rewards: Super Incubator x1, Emolga encounter, 20 Emolga Candy

How to get Glide to Victory Timed Research quest

The Glide to Victory Timed Research is a paid quest, meaning you’ll need to buy a ticket to participate.

Tickets cost $1.99 USD (or the local equivalent), and as with past events, players can purchase and gift tickets to anyone they’ve reached Great Friends or higher Friendship level with.

Note that Timed Research expires, so you’ll need to complete the tasks and collect any rewards by Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

For those who need help with the new season of Pokemon Go, make sure to check out our overview of what’s ahead over the next few weeks.