Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring event 2022: Dates & Times, Tapu Bulu, bonuses

Niantic has revealed the next event for The Season of Alola: Spring Into Spring. With it comes Tapu Bulu, Pokemon wearing a flower crown, and many more. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming event.

Pokemon Go released its latest three-month-long season on February 28 called ‘The Season of Alola,‘ with a focus on ‘mon from the Alolan region.

Since then, they have provided trainers with a wide variety of tasks — including the All-Hands Rocket Retreat and the Ditto focused Special Research: 2-oh?-22.

On April 6, Niantic revealed the ‘Spring into Spring’ event, which brings Tapu Bulu into the mobile game for the first time.

Here’s everything we know about the event.

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring dates & times

The Spring into Spring event will begin on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10 am local time and will run until Monday, April 18, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring event bonuses

Just like All-Hands Rocket Retreat, the upcoming event features a variety of bonuses for trainers all over the world.

2x hatch candy

2x Lucky Egg duration

1/2 Hatch distance

Team Go Rocket grunts will have more Shadow Whismur and Shadow Exeggcute in their parties throughout the event

and in their parties throughout the event A themed Collection Challenge that will reward trainers with 2,000 XP, 2,000 stardust , and an encounter with Togetic wearing a flower crown

that will reward trainers with , and an wearing a flower crown New postcard stickers featuring event-themed Pokemon

In order to receive half hatch distance, trainers must place their eggs in an incubator after the event begins on April 12.

Spring into Spring will also provide players with two events during the week it is live, including an Exeggcute focused limited research day on April 16 and Go Battle Day: Beginners Paradise on April 17.

Pokemon Go Battle Day: Beginner’s Paradise

Beginning on April 17, 2022, from 12 am until 11:59 pm local time the same day, players will be able to participate in the beginner-friendly Great League and Little Cup.

Check out Dexertos coverage of the Go Battle League Interlude Season for more detail regarding the awards players can earn during this event.

Pokemon Go Ula’Ula Island Special Research

Available from April 12, 2022, until June 1, 2022, players will be able to complete different Special Research lines to learn about Ula’ula Island — the home of Tapu Bulu.

If you complete all of them by June 1, 2022, trainers will unlock a bonus Special Research line at the end of The Season of Alola

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring Pokemon debuts

Throughout the event, new costumed Pokemon will appear wearing a flower crown.

Togetic

Togekiss (by evolving Togetic with flower crown)

Lopunny

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring wild encounters

Not only will there be new costumed Pokemon, but Niantic has also changed up wild encounters during the event. Creatures marked with an asterisk also have a chance to spawn as their rare shiny form.

flower crown Pikachu*

Nidoran♀*

Nidoran♂*

Jigglypuff*

flower crown Eevee*

Whismur*

flower crown Buneary*

Bunnelby*

flower crown Chansey*

flower crown Togetic*

Spring into Spring 2km egg list & raids

Pokemon Go has also altered the list of ‘mon hatching from 2km eggs throughout the event, giving trainers a slurry of ‘baby’ Pokemon. Creatures marked with an asterisk also have a chance to hatch in their rare shiny form.

flower crown Pichu*

Igglybuff*

Azurill*

Munchlax

flower crown Happiny*

flower crown Togepi*

Exeggcute*

Chingling

Riolu*

When it comes to raids, Tapu Bulu will appear in Five-Star Raids throughout the event.

Pokemon Go Field Research encounters

Trainers will be able to access costumed Pokemon through Field Research tasks as well. ‘Mon marked with an asterisk also have a chance to spawn as their rare shiny form.

flower crown Eevee*

flower crown Pikachu*

flower crown Buneary*

flower crown Chansey*

So there you have it, everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Spring Into Spring event.

Want to be the very best Trainer you can be? Check out all of our ‘mon guides and lists below:

