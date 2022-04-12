Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2022 Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2022 Collection Challenge has arrived, and there’s also a new set of Field Research tasks to complete along the way.

Collection Challenges are fun quests in Pokemon Go that require players to find and catch a lineup of themed Pokemon within a set timeframe. Rewards usually include an Elite Collector Medal and rare items.

For the Spring Into Spring 2022 event taking place in April, there’s a flowery Collection Challenge to complete that features several Pokemon wearing flower crown costumes, including Pikachu and Chansey.

Below, you’ll find tips on how to catch every Pokemon included in this Collection Challenge, as well as details on the event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards available.

Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2022 Collection Challenge explained

You’ll need to catch the following Pokemon to complete the Spring Into Spring Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Bunnelby Appearing in the wild & this week’s Spotlight Hour (April 12 at 6pm) Nidoran♀ Appearing in the wild Nidoran♂ Appearing in the wild Jigglypuff Appearing in the wild Whismur Appearing in the wild & on Team Go Rocket Grunt teams Pikachu (flower crown) Appearing in the wild & as a Field Research task reward Eevee (flower crown) Appearing in the wild & as a Field Research task reward Buneary (flower crown) Appearing in the wild & as a Field Research task reward Chansey (flower crown) Appearing in the wild & as a Field Research task reward

Once you’ve caught all of these Pokemon, you’ll be rewarded with 2000 XP, 2000 Stardust, and an encounter with Togetic wearing a flower crown.

Niantic have confirmed that this challenge will also contribute to your Elite Collector Medal.

Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2022 Field Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can get during the Spring Into Spring event, as well as the rewards on offer for completing them:

Hatch an Egg – Pikachu or Eevee wearing a flower crown encounter

– Pikachu or Eevee wearing a flower crown encounter Hatch 2 Eggs – Buneary wearing a flower crown encounter

– Buneary wearing a flower crown encounter Hatch 4 Eggs – Chansey wearing a flower crown encounter

These Field Research tasks can be unlocked by spinning PokeStops during the Spring Into Spring event, although they’ll be given out at random, so you can’t guarantee which task you’ll get.

The Spring Into Spring event begins on April 12 and runs until April 18, so you’ve got six full days to complete the Collection Challenge and all of these Field Research tasks.

