Pokemon Go’s latest Special Research quest, Something Extraordinary, is finally here. Here are the tasks you’ll have to complete to unlock the Mythical Colt Pokemon: Keldeo.
The latest season of Pokemon Go, Mythical Wishes, launched on December 1 alongside a variety of new wild spawns, raid encounters, and more.
One of the first events during the new season is Mythic Blade, which introduces Crabrawler alongside a ticketed Special Research quest to unlock Keldeo, the Mythical Colt Pokemon.
Here’s the list of tasks you’ll have to complete, as well as the rewards you’ll earn for doing so
Pokemon Go Something Extraordinary Special Research tasks & rewards
Here are the tasks you’ll have to complete in order to unlock Keldeo in Pokemon Go.
Step 1 of 7
- Make 3 Curveball Throws – 500 Stardust
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Oshawatt encounter
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Machoke encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Step 2 of 7
- Battle a team leader 3 times – 750 Stardust
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Staryu encounter
- Power up a Pokemon 5 times – 1 Charged TM
Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Breloom encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Step 3 of 7
- Battle in a raid – 1000 Stardust
- Catch 5 Fighting-type Pokemon – Buizel encounter
- Evolve 5 Pokemon – 3 Incubator
Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Scraggy encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Step 4 of 7
- Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times – 1250 Stardust
- Catch 7 different species of Pokemon – Marill encounter
- Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon – 2 Incense
Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Poliwrath encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Step 5 of 7
- Win a raid – 1500 Stardust
- Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – Alolomola encounter
- Feed your buddy 3 times – 1 Fast TM
Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Keldeo (Ordinary Form) encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Step 6 of 7
- Win in the Go Battle League – 1500 Stardust
- Catch 15 Fighting-Type Pokemon – Tympole encounter
- Make 3 Great Throws in a row – 2 Super Incubator
Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Medicham encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Step 7 of 7
- Take 3 snapshots of Keldeo – Tirtouga encounter
- Take a snapshot of a Grass-type Pokemon – 2000 Stardust
- Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokémon – 2000 Stardust
- Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokémon – 2000 Stardust
Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, 20 Keldeo Candy, Keldeo T-Shirt
How to get Something Extraordinary Special Research quest
The Something Extraordinary Special Research quest is a ticketed event in Pokemon Go, which is available for purchase in the shop for $7.99 USD.
After purchasing the ticket, players must open Pokemon Go between Saturday, December 10, 2022, and 10 am and Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm local time. After receiving the quest, you can complete it at any time.
While you’re here, check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes