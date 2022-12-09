Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Pokemon Go’s latest Special Research quest, Something Extraordinary, is finally here. Here are the tasks you’ll have to complete to unlock the Mythical Colt Pokemon: Keldeo.

The latest season of Pokemon Go, Mythical Wishes, launched on December 1 alongside a variety of new wild spawns, raid encounters, and more.

One of the first events during the new season is Mythic Blade, which introduces Crabrawler alongside a ticketed Special Research quest to unlock Keldeo, the Mythical Colt Pokemon.

Here’s the list of tasks you’ll have to complete, as well as the rewards you’ll earn for doing so

Pokemon Go Something Extraordinary Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are the tasks you’ll have to complete in order to unlock Keldeo in Pokemon Go.

Step 1 of 7

Make 3 Curveball Throws – 500 Stardust

– 500 Stardust Catch 10 Pokemon – Oshawatt encounter

– Oshawatt encounter Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Machoke encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 2 of 7

Battle a team leader 3 times – 750 Stardust

– 750 Stardust Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Staryu encounter

– Staryu encounter Power up a Pokemon 5 times – 1 Charged TM

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Breloom encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 3 of 7

Battle in a raid – 1000 Stardust

– 1000 Stardust Catch 5 Fighting-type Pokemon – Buizel encounter

– Buizel encounter Evolve 5 Pokemon – 3 Incubator

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Scraggy encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 4 of 7

Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times – 1250 Stardust

– 1250 Stardust Catch 7 different species of Pokemon – Marill encounter

– Marill encounter Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon – 2 Incense

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Poliwrath encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 5 of 7

Win a raid – 1500 Stardust

– 1500 Stardust Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – Alolomola encounter

– Alolomola encounter Feed your buddy 3 times – 1 Fast TM

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Keldeo (Ordinary Form) encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 6 of 7

Win in the Go Battle League – 1500 Stardust

– 1500 Stardust Catch 15 Fighting-Type Pokemon – Tympole encounter

– Tympole encounter Make 3 Great Throws in a row – 2 Super Incubator

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Medicham encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 7 of 7

Take 3 snapshots of Keldeo – Tirtouga encounter

– Tirtouga encounter Take a snapshot of a Grass-type Pokemon – 2000 Stardust

– 2000 Stardust Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokémon – 2000 Stardust

– 2000 Stardust Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokémon – 2000 Stardust

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, 20 Keldeo Candy, Keldeo T-Shirt

How to get Something Extraordinary Special Research quest

The Something Extraordinary Special Research quest is a ticketed event in Pokemon Go, which is available for purchase in the shop for $7.99 USD.

After purchasing the ticket, players must open Pokemon Go between Saturday, December 10, 2022, and 10 am and Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm local time. After receiving the quest, you can complete it at any time.

