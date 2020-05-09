Pokemon Go Snubbull Limited Research event is live now - All tasks

The Pokemon Go Snubbull Limited Research event is already live in some regions and will be followed by the rest of the world soon.
The event will start on May 9, 8am in your local time and will finish 14 hours later at 10pm local time. As the name of the event suggests, research will only be available through these times.
Naturally, there will be plenty of opportunity to catch the fairy-type Pokemon, Snubbull. In fact there will be 68 chances to do so, from 80 tasks in total.
This means you'll have a 42% chance of finding a perfect IV Snubbull, assuming you complete every task and do all the encounters. You'll have to trust us on the math, the numbers are complicated!
Of course, this also an excellent opportunity to obtain a shiny Snubbull but the odds of doing this aren't as clear. Shinies are normally increased in such events however, so you do stand a good chance.
Snubbull tasks
Every single one of these tasks will grant you a Snubbull encounter. Among the 20 stages, there is also eight Snubbull encounters included as part of the rewards of each stage.
They are all as follows:
1/20
- Power up Pokemon 3 Times
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Make 3 Nice Throws
- Rewards - x10 Poke Ball, x200 Stardust, and 300 XP
2/20
- Transfer 3 Pokemon
- Evolve 3 Pokemon
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Rewards - 300 Stardust, Snubbull encounter and 300 XP
3/20
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Take 3 Snapshots
- Make 3 Great Throws
- Rewards - 15 Pinap Berries, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
4/20
- Battle another Trainer
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon
- Rewards - Snubbull encounter, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
5/20
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Make 3 Curveball Throws
- Give your Buddy 3 Treats
- Rewards - 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust, and 300 XP
6/20
- Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws
- Catch 1 Fairy-type Pokemon
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Rewards - 15 Razz Berries, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
7/20
- Use 3 Razz Berries while catching Pokemon
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Evolve a Fairy-type Pokemon
- Rewards - Snubbull encounter, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
8/20
- Catch a Normal-type Pokemon
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row
- Rewards - 15 Nanab Berries, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
9/20
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row
- Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon
- Rewards - Snubbull encounter, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
10/20
- Evolve a Snubbull
- Make 3 Great Throws in a row
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Rewards - 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
11/20
- Power up Pokemon 3 times
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Make 3 Nice Throws
- Rewards - 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
12/20
- Transfer 3 Pokemon
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Evolve 3 Pokemon
- Rewards - Snubbull encounter, x300 Stardust, and 300 XP
13/20
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Make 3 Great Throws
- Take 3 Snapshots
- Rewards - 15 Pinap Berries, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
14/20
- Battle another Trainer
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon
- Rewards - Snubbull encounter, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
15/20
- Give your Buddy 3 treats
- Make 3 Curveball Throws
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Rewards - 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
16/20
- Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Catch 1 Fairy-type Pokemon
- Rewards - 15 Razz Berries, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
17/20
- Use 3 Razz Berries while catching Pokemon
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Evolve a Fairy-type Pokemon
- Rewards - Snubbull encounter, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
18/20
- Catch a Normal-type Pokemon
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Rewards - 15 Nanab Berries, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
19/20
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon
- Make 3 Curveball Throws in a tow
- Rewards - Snubbull encounter, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
20/20
- Make 3 Great Throws in a row
- Evolve a Snubbull
- Catch 3 Pokemon
- Rewards - 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust and 300 XP
There will be plenty to do in Pokemon Go over the weekend as the Johto tasks from the 2020 Throwback Challenge are running concurrently. As has been the case in recent weeks all of these tasks will be play from home friendly.