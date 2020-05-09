Pokemon Go Snubbull Limited Research event is live now - All tasks

The Pokemon Go Snubbull Limited Research event is already live in some regions and will be followed by the rest of the world soon.

The event will start on May 9, 8am in your local time and will finish 14 hours later at 10pm local time. As the name of the event suggests, research will only be available through these times.

Naturally, there will be plenty of opportunity to catch the fairy-type Pokemon, Snubbull. In fact there will be 68 chances to do so, from 80 tasks in total.

This means you'll have a 42% chance of finding a perfect IV Snubbull, assuming you complete every task and do all the encounters. You'll have to trust us on the math, the numbers are complicated!

Read More: Niantic reveal more ways to earn PokeCoins

Of course, this also an excellent opportunity to obtain a shiny Snubbull but the odds of doing this aren't as clear. Shinies are normally increased in such events however, so you do stand a good chance.

Snubbull tasks

Every single one of these tasks will grant you a Snubbull encounter. Among the 20 stages, there is also eight Snubbull encounters included as part of the rewards of each stage.

They are all as follows:

1/20

Power up Pokemon 3 Times

Catch 3 Pokemon

Make 3 Nice Throws

Rewards - x10 Poke Ball, x200 Stardust, and 300 XP

2/20

Transfer 3 Pokemon

Evolve 3 Pokemon

Catch 3 Pokemon

Rewards - 300 Stardust, Snubbull encounter and 300 XP

3/20

Catch 3 Pokemon

Take 3 Snapshots

Make 3 Great Throws

Rewards - 15 Pinap Berries, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

4/20

Battle another Trainer

Catch 3 Pokemon

Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon

Rewards - Snubbull encounter, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

5/20

Catch 3 Pokemon

Make 3 Curveball Throws

Give your Buddy 3 Treats

Rewards - 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust, and 300 XP

6/20

Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws

Catch 1 Fairy-type Pokemon

Catch 3 Pokemon

Rewards - 15 Razz Berries, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

7/20

Use 3 Razz Berries while catching Pokemon

Catch 3 Pokemon

Evolve a Fairy-type Pokemon

Rewards - Snubbull encounter, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

8/20

Catch a Normal-type Pokemon

Catch 3 Pokemon

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row

Rewards - 15 Nanab Berries, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

9/20

Catch 3 Pokemon

Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row

Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon

Rewards - Snubbull encounter, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

10/20

Evolve a Snubbull

Make 3 Great Throws in a row

Catch 3 Pokemon

Rewards - 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

11/20

Power up Pokemon 3 times

Catch 3 Pokemon

Make 3 Nice Throws

Rewards - 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

12/20

Transfer 3 Pokemon

Catch 3 Pokemon

Evolve 3 Pokemon

Rewards - Snubbull encounter, x300 Stardust, and 300 XP

13/20

Catch 3 Pokemon

Make 3 Great Throws

Take 3 Snapshots

Rewards - 15 Pinap Berries, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

14/20

Battle another Trainer

Catch 3 Pokemon

Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon

Rewards - Snubbull encounter, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

15/20

Give your Buddy 3 treats

Make 3 Curveball Throws

Catch 3 Pokemon

Rewards - 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

16/20

Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws

Catch 3 Pokemon

Catch 1 Fairy-type Pokemon

Rewards - 15 Razz Berries, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

17/20

Use 3 Razz Berries while catching Pokemon

Catch 3 Pokemon

Evolve a Fairy-type Pokemon

Rewards - Snubbull encounter, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

18/20

Catch a Normal-type Pokemon

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row

Catch 3 Pokemon

Rewards - 15 Nanab Berries, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

19/20

Catch 3 Pokemon

Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon

Make 3 Curveball Throws in a tow

Rewards - Snubbull encounter, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

20/20

Make 3 Great Throws in a row

Evolve a Snubbull

Catch 3 Pokemon

Rewards - 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust and 300 XP

There will be plenty to do in Pokemon Go over the weekend as the Johto tasks from the 2020 Throwback Challenge are running concurrently. As has been the case in recent weeks all of these tasks will be play from home friendly.