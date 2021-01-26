 Pokemon Go Sneasel Research Day – date & time, Shiny 'mon, exclusive Timed Research - Dexerto
Pokemon Go Sneasel Research Day – date & time, Shiny ‘mon, exclusive Timed Research

Published: 26/Jan/2021 1:06

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Sneasel in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Niantic is wrapping up January 2021 with a special Sneasel Research Day in Pokemon Go that will coincide with the Johto Challenge. Players will be able to get their hands on a Shiny version of the Gen II ‘mon during the limited event.

Pokemon Go has wasted no time in 2021, with January alone being packed with several epic events. The popular mobile title just wrapped up its Unova and Hoenn challenges which had players revisiting both Gen III and V.

To finish off the month, Niantic is launching special Timed Research that will debut at the conclusion of the Johto Celebration. The Gen II dual-type will have its own quest which could even lead to a Shiny version of the ‘mon.

Sreenshot of Shiny Sneasel in Pokemon Sword & Shield
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go players will have a chance at nabbing a Shiny version of the Gen II ‘mon.

Pokemon Go Sneasel Research Day start time & date

While the Johto celebration kicks off on January 26th, Niantic is wrapping up the Gen II challenge with a special day themed around Sneasel on Saturday 30th January. The limited research will go live from 08:00AM to 10:00PM local time.

The Gen II ‘mon has been a favorite since its debut in Gold & Silver in 1998. Go trainers will have the chance to add the character to their team, and even at encountering a rare Shiny version.

Players will simply need to log in on the 30th, and complete the set of tasks in the limited time research before the day ends. Niantic is generously giving fans 14 hours to complete it, so it shouldn’t be too difficult. Plus, many will be trying to complete their Johto challenge anyway.

While Sneasel is ending the Johto Celebration, Legendary bird Ho-oh is helping launch it with its own Special Research that will last a whole week. According to Niantic, Trainers will encounter Team Rocket to get the special quest.

That will launch January 26 at 10:00AM and end on February 7 at 8:00PM. Fans of Gold & Silver have a lot to keep busy in the upcoming weeks.

Pokemon Go Screenshot of Gold & Silver Legendary ho-oh promotional.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Ho-oh will also get a special research this month.

Go has been celebrating all previous generations, leading up to the Kanto Tour on February 20. The Gen I event will honor Pokemon’s 25th anniversary by going back it its very first region.

While much focus this year has been on Red & Blue as that kicked off the franchise, Niantic has so far been doing a decent job taking a look back all eight mainline titles in the epic RPG series.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev confirms Gibraltar gun shield changes coming

Published: 26/Jan/2021 0:30

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends devs at Respawn have confirmed that Gibraltar will be getting a change to his Gun Shield, which will hopefully fix the biggest problem players have with facing the legend at the moment: bleedthrough.

Gibraltar is basically the tank of Apex Legends, with a big Dome shield for his teammates and a smaller “Gun Shield” that appears when he aims down sights for himself.

Obviously, these make him tougher to take down in a fight, but the trade-off being he has one of the largest hitboxes in the game. A lot of players have complained quite a bit about one thing Gibby’s shield lacks – damage bleedthrough.

Now, Respawn has announced they’ll finally be adding the interaction in an update sometime after the start of Season 8. If you’re confused on what bleedthrough actually is, don’t worry, as we’ll explain it all right here.

What is Bleedthrough in Apex Legends?

Respawn Entertainment
Shields in Apex Legends use bleedthrough, but Gibraltar’s Gun Shield does not.

Bleedthrough refers to the transfer of damage to the target after a shield has been destroyed. Take any level of armor you can find in Apex, for example. Say you have 50 armor: If you take over 50 damage with one shot, that remaining damage doesn’t just go away. Instead, it transfers to your base health pool.

Gibraltar’s Gun Shield doesn’t work this way. Instead of transferring damage over, it does make it disappear. This means you can have just 1HP left on your shield, and negate the full damage of an incoming shot.

This might seem like a minor detail, but it definitely makes Gibraltar much tougher to take down during a gunfight and has been a significant annoyance to non-Gibby mains for a while. Thankfully, Respawn seems to have a plan to fix it.

While the updates won’t make it in time for the Season 8 update, Respawn dev JayBiebs did reveal two major changes coming for the legend in a post on the game’s subreddit.

“Bleedthrough and damage counting towards stats/evo to mitigate some of the shield economy difference in poking engagements against Gib,” they wrote. “We really wanted to get the gun shield change in for 8.0. But we discovered a bug in how damage is registered by the gun shield with single projectile vs. multi-projective weapons.”

Exactly when the update will happen remains to be seen, but from the comment, it seems devs are pretty far along with the updates – so it wouldn’t be a shock to see it arrive a week or two after Season 8 begins.