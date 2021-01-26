Niantic is wrapping up January 2021 with a special Sneasel Research Day in Pokemon Go that will coincide with the Johto Challenge. Players will be able to get their hands on a Shiny version of the Gen II ‘mon during the limited event.

Pokemon Go has wasted no time in 2021, with January alone being packed with several epic events. The popular mobile title just wrapped up its Unova and Hoenn challenges which had players revisiting both Gen III and V.

To finish off the month, Niantic is launching special Timed Research that will debut at the conclusion of the Johto Celebration. The Gen II dual-type will have its own quest which could even lead to a Shiny version of the ‘mon.

Pokemon Go Sneasel Research Day start time & date

While the Johto celebration kicks off on January 26th, Niantic is wrapping up the Gen II challenge with a special day themed around Sneasel on Saturday 30th January. The limited research will go live from 08:00AM to 10:00PM local time.

The Gen II ‘mon has been a favorite since its debut in Gold & Silver in 1998. Go trainers will have the chance to add the character to their team, and even at encountering a rare Shiny version.

Players will simply need to log in on the 30th, and complete the set of tasks in the limited time research before the day ends. Niantic is generously giving fans 14 hours to complete it, so it shouldn’t be too difficult. Plus, many will be trying to complete their Johto challenge anyway.

While Sneasel is ending the Johto Celebration, Legendary bird Ho-oh is helping launch it with its own Special Research that will last a whole week. According to Niantic, Trainers will encounter Team Rocket to get the special quest.

Trainers, we’ve got some news that’s nothing to sneeze at!

A Limited Research event featuring Sneasel and new Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research are coming soon! https://t.co/pXZFJsMmAn pic.twitter.com/lf8xZhjvRE — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 25, 2021

That will launch January 26 at 10:00AM and end on February 7 at 8:00PM. Fans of Gold & Silver have a lot to keep busy in the upcoming weeks.

Go has been celebrating all previous generations, leading up to the Kanto Tour on February 20. The Gen I event will honor Pokemon’s 25th anniversary by going back it its very first region.

While much focus this year has been on Red & Blue as that kicked off the franchise, Niantic has so far been doing a decent job taking a look back all eight mainline titles in the epic RPG series.