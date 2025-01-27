Pokemon Go Small Yet Strong event: Shiny Nymble debut, Raids, bonuses & more

Even the tiniest creatures can store great power and the Pokemon Go Small Yet Strong event is here to prove. Don’t miss a new set of wild encounters, Raid rotations, and the debut of Shiny Nymble.

Having a small size doesn’t determine how strong a Pokemon can be. Some tiny creatures such as Cosmoem, Marshadow, Pikachu, Axew, and even Ditto are top-tier fighters and it’s precisely that dichotomy that the Small Yet Strong event wants to celebrate.

Learn everything that will happen during this event, which includes the debut of Shiny Nymble, as well as Flabébé variations appearing all over the world, new Raid rotations, and more.

Pokemon marked with an ‘*’ can be encountered as Shiny.

The Pokemon Go Small Yet Strong event will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10:00 AM and will go on until Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

Event bonuses

During the Small Yet Strong event, the following bonuses will be active:

x2 XP for catching Pokemon

Increased chances to encounter XXS and XXL Pokemon in the wild.

Pokemon debuts

For the very first time in Pokemon Go history, Shiny Nymble will make an appearance and lucky players may find it looming in the wild.

Wild encounters

The following Pokemon will appear during the event:

Red Flower Flabébé : Only in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

: Only in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabébé : Only in the Asia-Pacific region

: Only in the Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabébé: Only in the Americas

Paras*

Natu*

Burmy (Plant Cloak)*

Burmy (Sandy Cloak)*

Burmy (Trash Cloak)*

Joltik*

Tynamo*

Nymble*

Some players might even encounter White Flower Flabébé* and Orange Flower Flabébé* no matter their region.

Raids

During the Small Yet Strong event, these Raids will take place:

5-Star Raids

Dialga * (until February 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM)

* (until February 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM) Enamorus Incarnate Forme (right after Dialga leaves)

Mega Raids

Mega Medicham* (until February 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM)

(until February 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM) Mega Tyranitar* (right after Mega Medicham leaves)

Niantic

Eggs

Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from 2km Eggs during the event:

Togepi*

Azurill*

Budew*

Chingling*

Espurr*

Dedenne*

Field & Timed Research task

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available during the Small Yet Strong event and the players who complete them will earn encounters with both Burmy and Nymble.

On top of that, there will be an event-themed Timed Research throughout the event, and the rewards for completing it include XP, Poke Balls, and more encounters with event-themed Pokemon.

Collection Challenge & PokeStop Showcases

As usual, a Collection Challenge will be available, and those who manage to complete it will receive Stardust and an encounter with Nymble.

Additionally, there will be plenty of Showcases at different PokeStops where players will be able to enter event-themed Pokemon to get more rewards.

Pokemon Go Web Store

The Pokemon Go Web Store will feature special deals, including a 15% discount on a player’s first web store purchase of any item that costs $9.99 USD (or the equivalent pricing in your local currency).

That’s everything there is to know about the upcoming Small Yet Strong event in Pokemon Go. Stay up to date with other events like the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.