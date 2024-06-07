Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s what Pokemon Go trainers can expect from the new Slumbering Sands Timed Research, including the tasks, rewards, and when one can claim these items.

The Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands event will give players the opportunity to add a Shiny Komala to their collection, as well as other sleep-themed creatures like Snorlax and Slaking.

As part of this event, Niantic launched several Timed Research challenges, one of which is paid and one being free.

For those willing to splurge on the paid Timed Research for the Slumbering Sands event in Pokemon Go, here’s a look at the tasks and rewards for completing each.

Article continues after ad

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the research tasks and rewards for the Slumbering Sights Timed Research:

Step 1 of 2

Catch 20 Pokemon – 2,000 XP

Make five Nice Throws – Poke Ball x10

Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon – Golden Razz Berry x2

Take five Snapshots of Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Rewards: Komala encounter, 1,000 XP, Komala backpack

Step 2 of 2

Catch 30 Pokemon – 3,000 XP

Make five Great Throws – Poke Ball x15

Use 10 Berries to catch Pokemon – Silver Pinap Berry x2

Take 10 Snapshots of Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: Visor Slakoth encounter, 5,000 XP, Star Piece

How to get Slumbering Sands Timed Research quest

The Glide to Victory Timed Research is a paid quest, meaning you’ll need to buy a ticket to participate.

Article continues after ad

Tickets cost $2.00 USD (or the local equivalent), and as with past events, players can purchase and gift tickets to anyone they’ve reached Great Friends or higher Friendship level with.

Note that Timed Research expires, so you’ll need to complete the tasks and collect any rewards by Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Article continues after ad

For those who need help with the new season of Pokemon Go, make sure to check out our overview of what’s ahead over the next few weeks.