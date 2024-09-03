Pokemon Go Skwovet and Wooloo collection challenge: Requirments & rewards

A new Pokemon Go Skwovet and Wooloo collection challenge has been introduced, so here is everything you need to know, including requirements and rewards.

Pokemon Go has undergone a huge shake-up thanks to Niantic’s new Go All Out event, which introduced more Galar region Pokemon into the mix and finally added the highly anticipated Dynamax feature.

As part of the new season, Pokemon Go has added two new collection challenges, one of which revolves around catching Skwovet and Wooloo.

These adorable Galar Region Pokemon can be found in the wild, and shiny variants can also be caught.

Here is everything you need to know about the Skwovet and Wooloo collection challenge in Pokemon Go, including what is required to complete the task and what rewards you will earn for doing so.

Skwovet and Wooloo collection challenge requirements

As the name suggests, players must catch Skwovet and Wooloo to complete this challenge. However, as well as catching the Pokemon in these forms, you’ll also have to evolve them into their next evolution to complete the challenge.

Pokemon How to collect Skwovet You can catch Skwovet in the wild. Greedent You need to evolve Skwovet into Greedent. Wooloo You can catch Wooloo in the wild. Dubwool You need to evolve Wooloo into Dubwool.

For Skwovet, this means evolving the squirrel-like Pokemon into Greedent, and for Wooloo, you’ll be required to evolve them into Dubwool.

Thankfully, all that is required to evolve these two Pokemon is a bit of candy. Evolving both Skwovet and Wooloo will require 50 Candies.

Collection challenge rewards

Niantic Wooloo evolves into Dubwool and both forms are included in Pokemon Go

You will receive the following rewards once you have completed the Skwovet and Wooloo collection challenge.

5,000 XP

2,500 Stardust

A Wooloo encounter

The Skwovet and Wooloo collection challenge forms part of the game’s current major event, Go All Out, which will run from Tuesday, September 3, at 10:00 AM to Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time.

As such, be sure to start catching as you’ll only have a limited amount of time to complete this challenge.