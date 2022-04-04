The Pokemon Go Silent Schemes Special Research quest has gone live, giving trainers a new batch of tasks to complete as they work together to foil Team Go Rocket’s plans – and earn some great rewards along the way.

Team Go Rocket are always lurking in the shadows in Pokemon Go, but every now and then a special event makes them an even bigger threat. The latest event to do that is the All-Hands Rocket Retreat, which began on April 3, 2022.

As well as an increased presence at PokeStops and new lineups for Arlo, Cliff, Sierra, and Giovanni (including Shadow Latias), there’s a new Silent Schemes Special Research quest for players to take on.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Silent Schemes Special Research quest, including how to claim it and the rewards on offer for completing each task.

Contents

Pokemon Go Silent Schemes Special Research tasks & rewards

These are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards that you can earn during the Silent Schemes Special Research quest in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 6

Win a Raid – Breloom encounter

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 3 Potions

Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon – 1 Revive

Rewards: 1000 XP, 15 Poke Balls, and 3 Rare Candies

Step 2 of 6

Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 10 Razz Berries

Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 10 Nanab Berries

Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust, and 10 Great Balls

Step 3 of 6

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – 1000 XP

Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 1000 XP

Earn 3 Candies walking with your Buddy – 1000 XP

Rewards: 2000 XP, 15 Great Balls, and 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 6

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo – 1500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff – 1500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra – 1500 XP

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1000 XP, and 1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 5 of 6

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss – 5 Max Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss – 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss – 5 Max Revives

Rewards: 3000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg, and 2 Golden Razz Berries

Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward! – 2500 XP

Claim Reward! – 2500 XP

Claim Reward! – 2500 XP

Rewards: 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM, and 2 Silver Pinap Berries

How to claim Silent Schemes Special Research quest in Pokemon Go?

Before you can claim the Silent Schemes Special Research quest in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to complete any past Team Go Rocket-based Special Research quests in your collection that haven’t been finished yet.

These are some of the previous Team Go Rocket quests that may be stopping you:

Looming in the Shadows (November 2019)

A Challenging Development (December 2019)

The Take-Over Continues (January 2020)

A Professor’s Work is Never Done (February 2020)

The Shadowy Threat Grows (March and April 2020)

An Inter-egg-sting Development (October 2020)

The Higher They Fly… (March 2021)

A Seven-Colored Shadow (June 2021)

If you see any of these quests in your Special Research menu in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to complete them before you can get access to the Silent Schemes Special Research quest.

The big reward for finishing this Special Research quest is a Super Rocket Radar, which will let you battle Giovanni and his new Shadow Latias. You can see our guide to defeating Giovanni right here.

That’s everything you need to know about the Silent Schemes Special Research quest. Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

