Pokemon Go: Shinx to feature throughout May

May's Research Breakthrough encounter has been revealed in Pokemon Go, and it will be the popular electric-type, Shinx.

The Flash Pokemon will replace Alolan Exeggutor and will be available from Friday, May 1, 1pm PDT to Monday, June 1, 1pm PDT. It will also come with bonus candies!

As many of you will be well aware, all you need to do to earn a Shinx encounter is obtain seven Field Research stamps. The tasks are found at random from all PokeStops, and you can only earn one stamp a day. Here's how you can effectively manage your Field Research tasks.

How strong is Shinx?

Stats

When it comes to analyzing how strong Shinx is we'll need to look at its final evolved form, Luxray. It costs 25 candies to evolve Shinx into Luxio and then a further 100 into Luxray – so it's worth making sure you pick a good one!

Unfortunately when looking at its stats, they don't make for encouraging reading. Its defense and stamina are mediocre at best, and although its attack is better, that isn't enough to make it appealing for PvP – at least on stats alone.

Typing

Its pure electric typing does give it only one vulnerability in ground attacks, though. It is resistant to electric, flying, and steel-type attacks.

Moves

Luxray has three Fast Moves at its disposal – Hidden Power, Snarl, and Spark. Hidden Power hits the hardest, but even then it only does three damage per turn. Snarl and Spark are similar in terms of damage and energy generation, but given the benefit of STAB on Spark, this seems the best move to have.

Thanks to a recent change in GO Battle League, Wild Charge is now a must have move for Luxray – and any other electric Pokemon, for that matter. It does a massive 100 damage for just a 45 energy requirement. It can even lower your opponent's defensive stat.

The Gleam Eyes Pokemon other two Charge Moves are Crunch and Hyper Beam. Obviously the latter hits a lot harder, but does need nearly twice the energy. For what Luxray offers, there isn't a lot between them.

Prior to the change to Wild Charge, Shinx wouldn't have been the most appealing of PvP picks. However, Wild Charge does make it an interesting option to try and may even take a few trainers by surprise.