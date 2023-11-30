Pokemon Go shares rare “W” with insane wild spawn

A Pokemon Go player who asked the community for help identifying a wild spawn was surprised to learn they had found one of the rarest creatures in the game.

Pokemon Go is filled with hundreds of ‘mons from across all nine generations. This includes some rare creatures and forms that have incredibly low odds of spawning.

Some Pokemon are so rare that dedicated trainers are more than happy to run outside at midnight or in the freezing cold just to catch them. However, some players may need a little help to see just how rare their find is.

One Pokemon Go player, after consulting Reddit, found out their mysterious wild spawn was actually one of the rarest Pokemon in the game.

Pokemon Go player learns mysterious silhouette is second rarest spawn in the game

After seeing a silhouette of a Pokemon they didn’t recognize at a nearby PokeStop, Reddit user Desitur shared a screenshot for help identifying the creature.

Right away, others confirmed that the Pokemon in question was Unown in its “W” form – and that the trainer should try and find it right away.

“THAT IS AN UNOWN W, RUN IMMEDIATELY GO AS FAST AS YOU CAN, YOU NEED THAT THING,” said one player.

While not particularly useful in battle, Unown – and all 28 of its forms – is incredibly rare. As one commenter noted, it’s the “second rarest wild spawn in game…(uxie/mespirit/azelf are rarest)”.

The mysterious alphabet-themed Pokemon introduced in the Johto region is sometimes offered in Raids or during special events. Making certain forms rarer is that the specific Unown you can find during these events are usually limited to letters related to the theme, such as M, E, and X for Mexico City City Safari or U, L, T, R, and A for an Ultra Beast event.

All this means that, to get an Unown – let alone a specific form – outside of an event, you have to be very, very lucky.

Fortunately, the story has a happy ending, as the player was able to find and catch this Pokemon – which is undeniably a big “W.”

