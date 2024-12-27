Pokemon Go Shadow Registeel Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Pokemon Go Shadow Registeel Raid guide: Weaknesses & best countersDEXERTO
Registeel is coming back to Pokemon Go to headline January’s Shadow Raids and debut its Shiny variation, so if you want to take it down, better check its weaknesses and learn its best counters.
The original Legendary Titans – Regice, Regirock, and Registeel – have been part of the game for a while, and even though their Shadow variants have been on Shadow Raids before, this time around they’re being featured to debut their Shiny Shadow forms.
Shadow Regice was the first one, and after it walks away, its fellow Steel Titan, Registeel will take its place to debut its Shiny Shadow form as part of the Dual Destiny season.
Shadow Registeel weaknesses in Pokemon Go
As a pure Steel-type Pokemon, Shadow Registeel is weak against Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type moves. This leaves players with few type options, however, some of the best Pokemon in the game are Fire-type, so they shouldn’t have problems building their teams.
Players should be careful when going up against Shadow Registeel, as it has plenty of resistances, including Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and a double resistance against Poison-type attacks.
Shadow Registeel best counters
Here are the best counters to use against Shadow Registeel in Pokemon Go:
|POKEMON
|SPRITE
|BEST MOVESET
|Primal Groudon
|Mud Shot & Precipice Blades
|Mega Lucario
|Force Palm & Aura Sphere
|Mega Charizard Y
|Fire Spin & Blast Burn
|Shadow Chandelure
|Fire Spin & Overheat
|Shadow Heatran
|Fire Spin & Magma Storm
|Reshiram
|Fire Fang & Fusion Flare
|Blaziken
|Fire Spin & Blast Burn
|Garchomp
|Mud Shot & Earth Power
|Heracross
|Counter & Close Combat
|Terrakion
|Double Kick & Sacred Sword
We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above, so there should be something for trainers of all levels.
If you don’t have any of those counters or their alternate forms, use your strongest Pokemon to target Shadow Registeel’s weaknesses. Just make sure that they are properly leveled up and have matching movesets.
How to get Shadow Registeel in Pokemon Go
As this Legendary Titan doesn’t spawn in the wild or hatch from Eggs, the only way to get Shadow Registeel in Pokemon Go is by defeating it in Shadow Raids. Luckily for players, Shadow Registeel will appear as a Shadow Raid boss every January weekend, starting January 4, 2025.
Once you manage to take Shadow Registeel down, you’ll be given a set amount of Premier Balls based on your performance to attempt a catch. Keep in mind that its catch rate is very low, but you can increase your chances with excellent throws, curve balls, and berries.
Previously, players could rescue Shadow Registeel from Giovanni’s grasp once they defeated the Team GO Rocket boss in the game.
Shadow Registeel CP in Pokemon Go
As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Shadow Registeel has during a Shadow Raid battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it after defeating it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.
|Shadow Raid Boss CP
|33,516
|CP range once captured
|1269 – 1398
|Snow weather CP range
|1587 – 1748
|Shadow Registeel max CP (Level 50)
|2766
Shadow Registeel stats & moves
As a pure Steel-type Pokemon, Shadow Registeel has the following stats:
|ATTACK
|DEFENSE
|STAMINA
|CP
|143
|285
|190
|2766
Fast Moves
- Metal Claw (Steel/STAB)
- Rock Smash (Fighting)
- Lock-On (Normal)
Charged Moves
- Hyper Beam (Normal)
- Flash Cannon (Steel/STAB)
- Focus Blast (Fighting)
- Zap Cannon (Electric)
- Frustration (Normal)
Can Shadow Registeel be Shiny?
Yes, Shadow Registeel can be Shiny in Pokemon Go as this special variation will be introduced as soon as the Steel Titan returns to Shadow Raids on January 4, 2025.
Unlike Regice, players will have an easier time spotting Shiny Shadow Registeel. The light gray metal that surrounds its body will be a minty green and the dark gray body parts – face and arms – will change to brown.
Keep in mind that the odds of finding a Shiny Shadow Registeel are quite slim, but you can increase your chances by challenging Shadow Registeel multiple times during its time as a Shadow Raid Boss.
That’s everything you need to know about Shadow Registeel’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. Be sure to stay updated with all the game content by checking the Pokemon Go event hub, the current Community Day, and Spotlight Hours.