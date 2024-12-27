Pokemon Go Shadow Registeel Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Registeel is coming back to Pokemon Go to headline January’s Shadow Raids and debut its Shiny variation, so if you want to take it down, better check its weaknesses and learn its best counters.

The original Legendary Titans – Regice, Regirock, and Registeel – have been part of the game for a while, and even though their Shadow variants have been on Shadow Raids before, this time around they’re being featured to debut their Shiny Shadow forms.

Shadow Regice was the first one, and after it walks away, its fellow Steel Titan, Registeel will take its place to debut its Shiny Shadow form as part of the Dual Destiny season.

Shadow Registeel weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a pure Steel-type Pokemon, Shadow Registeel is weak against Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type moves. This leaves players with few type options, however, some of the best Pokemon in the game are Fire-type, so they shouldn’t have problems building their teams.

Players should be careful when going up against Shadow Registeel, as it has plenty of resistances, including Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and a double resistance against Poison-type attacks.

Shadow Registeel best counters

Here are the best counters to use against Shadow Registeel in Pokemon Go:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Primal Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blades Mega Lucario Force Palm & Aura Sphere Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin & Blast Burn Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin & Overheat Shadow Heatran Fire Spin & Magma Storm Reshiram Fire Fang & Fusion Flare Blaziken Fire Spin & Blast Burn Garchomp Mud Shot & Earth Power Heracross Counter & Close Combat Terrakion Double Kick & Sacred Sword

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above, so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

If you don’t have any of those counters or their alternate forms, use your strongest Pokemon to target Shadow Registeel’s weaknesses. Just make sure that they are properly leveled up and have matching movesets.

How to get Shadow Registeel in Pokemon Go

As this Legendary Titan doesn’t spawn in the wild or hatch from Eggs, the only way to get Shadow Registeel in Pokemon Go is by defeating it in Shadow Raids. Luckily for players, Shadow Registeel will appear as a Shadow Raid boss every January weekend, starting January 4, 2025.

DEXERTO

Once you manage to take Shadow Registeel down, you’ll be given a set amount of Premier Balls based on your performance to attempt a catch. Keep in mind that its catch rate is very low, but you can increase your chances with excellent throws, curve balls, and berries.

Previously, players could rescue Shadow Registeel from Giovanni’s grasp once they defeated the Team GO Rocket boss in the game.

Shadow Registeel CP in Pokemon Go

As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Shadow Registeel has during a Shadow Raid battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it after defeating it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.

Shadow Raid Boss CP 33,516 CP range once captured 1269 – 1398 Snow weather CP range 1587 – 1748 Shadow Registeel max CP (Level 50) 2766

Shadow Registeel stats & moves

As a pure Steel-type Pokemon, Shadow Registeel has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 143 285 190 2766

Fast Moves

Metal Claw (Steel/STAB)

Rock Smash (Fighting)

Lock-On (Normal)

Charged Moves

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Flash Cannon (Steel/STAB)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Zap Cannon (Electric)

Frustration (Normal)

Can Shadow Registeel be Shiny?

Yes, Shadow Registeel can be Shiny in Pokemon Go as this special variation will be introduced as soon as the Steel Titan returns to Shadow Raids on January 4, 2025.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Unlike Regice, players will have an easier time spotting Shiny Shadow Registeel. The light gray metal that surrounds its body will be a minty green and the dark gray body parts – face and arms – will change to brown.

Keep in mind that the odds of finding a Shiny Shadow Registeel are quite slim, but you can increase your chances by challenging Shadow Registeel multiple times during its time as a Shadow Raid Boss.

That’s everything you need to know about Shadow Registeel’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. Be sure to stay updated with all the game content by checking the Pokemon Go event hub, the current Community Day, and Spotlight Hours.