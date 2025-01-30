Pokemon Go Shadow Regirock Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Winning Pokemon Go Shadow Raids can be tough, mostly when players have to go up against a bulky creature such as Shadow Regirock, so learn the ideal counters to take down this Legendary in no time.

The original Legendary Titans have been part of Niantic’s mobile game for a while, and even though their Shadow variants have been on Shadow Raids before, this time around they’re returning to debut their Shiny Shadow forms.

Now that both Shadow Regice and Shadow Registeel have been featured as Shadow Raid bosses, it’s turn for the Rock Legendary, so learn how to take down the bulky Shadow Regirock as quickly as possible.

Shadow Regirock weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a pure Rock-type Pokemon, Shadow Regirock is weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves. Players will have a wide pool to choose from as there are plenty of powerful Pokemon that wield those types.

However, they should be wary when going up against Shadow Regirock and avoid using any Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type attacks, as they won’t deal much damage.

Shadow Regirock best counters

Here are the best counters to use against Shadow Regirock in Pokemon Go:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Primal Kyogre Waterfall & Origin Pulse Mega Garchomp Mud Shot & Earth Power Mega Lucario Force Palm & Aura Sphere Shadow Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blades Shadow Metagross Bullet Punch & Meteor Mash Dusk Mane Necrozma Metal Claw & Sunsteel Strike Landorus (Therian Forme) Mud Shot & Sandsear Storm Swampert Water Gun & Hydro Cannon Sceptile Fury Cutter & Frenzy Plant Heracross Counter & Close Combat

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above, so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

If you don’t have any of those counters or their alternate forms, use your strongest Pokemon to target Shadow Regirock’s weaknesses. Just make sure that they are properly leveled up and have matching movesets.

How to get Shadow Regirock in Pokemon Go

As no Legendary Titan spawns in the wild or hatches from Eggs, the only way to get Shadow Regirock in Pokemon Go is by defeating it in Shadow Raids.

Luckily for players, Shadow Regirock will appear as a Shadow Raid boss every February weekend, starting February 1, 2025.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Once Shadow Regirock is down, you’ll get a determined amount of Premier Balls – based on your performance – to attempt a catch. Keep in mind that its catch rate is very low, but you can increase your chances with excellent throws, curve balls, and berries.

Previously, players could rescue Shadow Regirock from Giovanni’s grasp once they defeated the Team GO Rocket boss in the game.

Shadow Regirock CP in Pokemon Go

As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Shadow Regirock has during a Shadow Raid battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it after defeating it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.

Shadow Raid Boss CP 42,768 CP range once captured 1640 – 1784 Partly Cloudy weather CP range 2050 – 2230 Shadow Regirock max CP (Level 50) 3530

Shadow Regirock stats & moves

As a pure Rock-type Pokemon, Shadow Regirock has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 179 309 190 3530

Fast Moves

Rock Throw (Rock/STAB)

Rock Smash (Fighting)

Lock-On (Normal)

Charged Moves

Earthquake (Ground)

Stone Edge (Rock/STAB)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Zap Cannon (Electric)

Frustration (Normal)

Can Shadow Regirock be Shiny?

Yes, Shadow Regirock can be Shiny in Pokemon Go as this special variation will be introduced as soon as the Rock Titan returns to Shadow Raids on February 1, 2025.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Similar to Regice, Shadow Regirock’s Shiny form is a little disappointing, as the only difference is its body turns a couple of tones darker.

Keep in mind that the odds of finding a Shiny Shadow Regirock are quite slim, but you can boost your chances by challenging the Legendary multiple times during its time as a Shadow Raid Boss.

That’s all you need to know about Shadow Regirock’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. Be sure to stay updated with all the game content by checking the Pokemon Go event hub, the current Community Day, and Spotlight Hours.