Pokemon Go Shadow Regirock: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Shadow Regirock is the new headliner for Shadow Raid battles in Pokemon Go, so you better learn the best movesets the Rock Titan can wield in both PvP and Raids if you want to exploit its talents.

Regirock has been part of Niantic’s mobile game for a while, and from time to time, the Raid rotations bring it back to 5-Star battles. However, this time around, players will get the Rock Titan’s Shadow variation.

If you want to use this mighty Legendary in competitive mode – mainly in the Ultra League where it excels– you need to know the best movesets available.

Best moveset for PvP

Shadow Regirock’s best moveset for PvP battles in Pokemon Go consists of Lock-On as a Fast Move and Stone Edge as a Charged Move

While Lock-On might seem like the worst Fast Move from the list due to its lack of damage, it’s actually the best one if you pair it with the proper Charged Move.

Lock-On has outstanding energy generation, which allows Shadow Regirock to reach its very expensive Charged Moves very quickly. As for those, we’d recommend going with Stone Edge because it is very fast and has high damage.

If you can afford a secondary Charged Move, then Focus Blast should be your other choice, as it complements the other two moves and expands the Pokemon’s coverage. It may be slower, but it’s an incredible nuke.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Best moveset for Raids

The best moveset players can use in Shadow Regirock for Raids is Rock Throw as a Fast Move and Stone Edge as a Charged Move.

Raids are better fought when exploiting one type, so going with Shadow Regirock’s Rock type is the correct way to exploit the Titan’s strengths.

As it only has one Rock-type attack from each category, the choices are clear. Rock Throw is relatively fast and has a good balance between damage and energy cost.

Stone Edge is one of Shadow Regirock’s fastest Charged Moves, deals great damage, and has a nice synergy with Rock Throw.

All moves Shadow Regirock can learn in Pokemon Go

The Rock-type Titan from Gen 3 has three Fast Moves and five Charged Moves, all with many different types to target a wide range of enemies during battles. Here are all the moves Shadow Regirock can learn:

Shadow Regirock Fast Moves

Rock Throw (Rock/STAB)

Rock Smash (Fighting)

Lock-On (Normal)

Shadow Regirock Charged Moves

Eearthquake (Ground)

Stone Edge (Rock/STAB)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Zap Cannon (Electric)

Frustration (Normal)

That’s all there is to know about Shadow Regirock’s best movesets in Pokemon Go. Don’t forget to check our game coverage with the latest Pokemon Go events, the current Community Day, and Spotlight Hours.