Pokemon Go Shadow Regice Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Regice is the new headliner for Pokemon Go‘s Shadow Raids during December. Learn the perfect counters to defeat the Legendary Ice-type Titan who’s debuting its Shiny variation in Niantic’s game.

Regice, Regirock, and Registeel are part of the original Legendary Titans introduced back in Gen 3. They’ve all had their Shadow variants in the game for a while now, but the Ice golem is the first one to debut its Shiny Shadow form.

If you’re planning on going on a Shiny hunting spree once the Legendary Shadow Regice raids go live, here are the best counters to target its weaknesses.

Shadow Regice weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a pure Ice-type Pokemon, Shadow Regice is weak to Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves – with the first one being the top choice among players. These four types will deal super effective damage against Shadow Regice, so your team must be built around them.

On the other hand, Shadow Regice is resistant to Ice-type moves, and its Ice attacks can deal a lot of damage if you take Grass, Ground, Flying, or Dragon-type creatures with you. So you better avoid them at all costs.

Shadow Regice best counters

Here are the best counters to use against Shadow Regice in Pokemon Go:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin & Blast Burn Mega Lucario Force Palm & Aura Sphere Shadow Metagross Bullet Punch & Meteor Mash Shadow Ho-Oh Incinerate & Sacred Fire Dusk Mane Necrozma Metal Claw & Sunsteel Strike Reshiram Fire Fang & Fusion Flare Blaziken Fire Spin & Blast Burn Heracross Counter & Close Combat Heatran Fire Spin & Magma Storm Conkeldurr Counter & Dynamic Punch

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above, so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

If you don’t have any of those counters or their alternate forms, use your strongest Fire, Fighting, Rock, or Steel-type Pokemon to target Shadow Regice’s weaknesses. Just make sure that they are properly leveled up and have matching movesets.

How to get Shadow Regice in Pokemon Go

The only way to get Shadow Regice in Pokemon Go is through Shadow Raids, as this Legendary creature does not spawn in the wild or hatch from Eggs. Luckily for players, the Ice Titan will appear as a Shadow Raid boss every December weekend as part of the recently released Dual Destiny season.

DEXERTO

Once you challenge and defeat Shadow Regice, you’ll be given a set amount of Premier Balls based on your performance to attempt a catch. Keep in mind that its catch rate is very low, but you can increase your chances of securing it by making excellent throws, using curve balls, and berries.

Previously, players could rescue Shadow Regice from Giovanni’s grasp once they defeated the Team GO Rocket boss in the game.

Shadow Regice CP in Pokemon Go

As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Shadow Regice has during a Shadow Raid battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it after defeating it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.

Shadow Raid Boss CP 42,768 CP range once captured 1640 – 1784 Snow weather CP range 2050 – 2230 Shadow Regice max CP (Level 50) 3530

Can Shadow Regice be Shiny?

Yes, Shadow Regice can be Shiny in Pokemon Go as this special variation will be introduced as soon as the Ice Titan returns to Shadow Raids on December 7, 2024.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Unfortunately, Shadow Shiny Regice is quite a disappointment. Its body color only becomes a little darker than usual, making it barely noticeable.

Remember that the odds of finding a Shiny Shadow Regice are very slim, but you can increase your chances by challenging Shadow Regice multiple times during its time as a Shadow Raid Boss.

That’s all there is about Shadow Regice’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. For more, check out All the Ultra Beasts available in the game, as well as the Best Mega Evolutions, and stay up to date with the Spotlight Hour and Community Day events.

