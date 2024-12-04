Pokemon Go Shadow Regice: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

The Ice Titan is returning to Pokemon Go Shadow Raids in December, so those interested in using Regice in competitive play must learn its best movesets for PvP and Raid battles.

The Dual Destiny season just kicked off and promises to be filled with exciting content, including many interesting debuts, such as Shiny Shadow Regice.

Shiny Shadow Regice will be introduced to the game on December 7, 2024, in Shadow Raids. Those looking to snatch one to show it off in PvP and Raids should know what movesets to teach this Legendary Pokemon before stepping into the battle arena.

Article continues after ad

Best moveset for PvP

The best moveset to teach Shadow Regice in PvP consists of Lock-On as a Fast Move and Blizzard as a Charged Move.

The thing with pure Ice types is that the Go Battle League is filled with Fire creatures that can melt your icy Pokemon in seconds. But if you’re adamant about taking Shadow Regice for a spin, use Lock-On as a Fast Move for better energy generation.

Article continues after ad

Despite dealing almost no damage, Lock-On’s fast energy generation will allow you to access your Charged Move sooner. Luckily, all of Regice’s Charged Moves are outstanding, and even though they are expensive, they can help you target a wide range of opponents as you have four different types of moves to choose from.

Article continues after ad

The obvious pick is to go with Blizzard to benefit from an additional 20% damage from STAB. However, if you can add a secondary Charged Move, go with Thunder or Earthquake.

DEXERTO

Best moveset for Raids

Regice’s best moveset for Raid battles is Frost Breath as a Fast Move and Blizzard as a Charged Move.

Unlike in PvP, the most effective moveset for Regice in Raid battles requires Frost Breath as the Fast Move instead of Lock-On. This is because Frost Breath benefits from STAB and has better synergy with Blizzard.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned above, Regice’s Charged Move will always depend on the enemy. However, in Raid encounters it is always better to play to the Pokemon’s type, so go with the Ice choice, Blizzard.

Article continues after ad

All moves Shadow Regice can learn in Pokemon Go

Gen 3’s Ice golem has three Fast Moves and six Charged Moves, all with many different types to target a wide range of enemies during battles. Here are all the moves Shadow Regice can learn:

Shadow Regice Fast Moves

Frost Breath (Ice/STAB)

Rock Smash (Fighting)

Lock-On (Normal)

Shadow Regice Charged Moves

Earthquake (Ground)

Blizzard (Ice/STAB)

Thunder (Electric)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Frustration (Normal/Shadow Pokemon)

Return (Normal/Purified Pokemon)

That’s all there is to know about Shadow Regice’s best movesets in Pokemon Go. Don’t forget to check out more game coverage such as the best Pokemon in Pokemon Go or the Spotlight Hour schedule.