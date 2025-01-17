Pokemon Go Shadow Ho-Oh Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

The mighty Ho-Oh is coming back to Pokemon Go Raid battles in its Shadow version but only for a few hours. Learn how to target this Legendary’s weaknesses to take it down before the time runs out.

Shadow Registeel will take a break from Shadow Raids for a few hours to grant its space to Shadow Ho-Oh, as it comes back for a new event.

The upcoming Raid Day will focus on a Shadow Pokemon and for the very first time, it will allow players to join using Remote Raid Passes. Check out how to save Shadow Ho-Oh from Team Go Rocket’s grasp.

Shadow Ho-Oh weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a dual Fire/Flying-type Pokemon, Shadow Ho-Oh is weak to Electric and Water-type moves and has a double weakness toward Rock-type attacks. This leaves players with only a few options, but a solid Rock-type team should be enough.

On the other hand, players must be careful when going up against Shadow Ho-Oh, as it has many resistances, including Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ground, Steel, Bug, and Grass.

Shadow Ho-Oh best counters

Here are the best counters to use against Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Mega Tyranitar Smack Down & Stone Edge Mega Diancie Rock Throw & Rock Slide Shadow Rhyperior Smack Down & Rock Wrecker Shadow Aerodactyl Rock Throw & Rock Slide Primal Kyogre Waterfall & Origin Pulse Terrakion Smack Down & Rock Slide Tyrantrum Rock Throw & Meteor Beam Gigalith Smack Down & Rock Slide Stonjourner Rock Throw & Rock Slide Rampardos Smack Down & Outrage

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above, so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

If you don’t have any of those counters or their alternate forms, use your strongest Pokemon to target Shadow Ho-Oh’s weaknesses. Just make sure that they are properly leveled up and have matching movesets.

How to get Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go

Currently, the only way to get Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go is by defeating it in Shadow Raids. Luckily for players, Shadow Ho-Oh will return for a limited time during its Shadow Raid Day.

The event will take place on January 19, 2025, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time, giving players three hours to challenge and defeat the mighty Legendary.

NIANTIC

Once you take Shadow Ho-Oh down, you’ll be given a set amount of Premier Balls based on your performance to attempt a catch. Keep in mind that its catch rate is very low, but you can increase your chances with excellent throws, curve balls, and berries.

Previously, players could get an encounter with Shadow Ho-Oh by completing a Special Research called ‘Masterwork Research: Apex’. Back in 2021, they could also rescue it from Giovanni after defeating it in battle.

Shadow Ho-Oh CP in Pokemon Go

As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Shadow Ho-Oh has during a Shadow Raid battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it after defeating it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase CP gains.

Shadow Raid Boss CP 50,064 CP range once captured 2050 – 2207 Sunny/Windy weather CP range 2563 – 2759 Shadow Ho-Oh max CP (Level 50) 4367

Shadow Ho-Oh stats & moves

As a dual Fire/Flying-type Pokemon, Shadow Ho-Oh has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 239 244 214 4367

Fast Moves

Steel Wing (Steel)

Extrasensory (Psychic)

Hidden Power (Normal)

Incinerate (Fire/STAB)

Charged Moves

Earthquake (Ground)

Fire Blast (Fire/STAB)

Solar Beam (Grass)

Brave Bird (Flying/STAB)

Sacred Fire (Fire/STAB)

Frustration (Normal)

Can Shadow Ho-Oh be Shiny?

Yes, Shadow Ho-Oh can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as this variation was added to the game at the start of the Taken Treasures event in January 2024.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Remember that the chances of finding a Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh are very slim, however, players who challenge Shadow Ho-Oh multiple times during its Shadow Raid Day might be able to find one.

The Shiny version of this mighty creature can be recognized by its orange feathers – which are much lighter than usual – and the silver coloring on its tail and crest.

That’s all you need to know about Shadow Ho-Oh’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. Be sure to stay updated with all the game content by checking the Pokemon Go event hub, the current Community Day, and Spotlight Hours.