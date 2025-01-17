Pokemon Go Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day: Date, ticket & more

Ho-Oh will be the headliner of the upcoming Shadow Raid Day in Pokemon Go, so learn all about the event to rescue this mighty Legendary from Team GO Rocket’s grasp.

The Dual Destiny season has been offering exciting new content lately, like the introduction of new Mega Evolutions, Pokemon debuts, and more.

Now, a new Raid Day focused on Shadow Pokemon is on the way, featuring the Fire/Flying-type Legendary Ho-Oh along with some exciting changes.

The Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day event will take place on January 19, 2025, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time.

During the time window, Shadow Ho-Oh will take over Shadow Raids, appearing more frequently and with increased chances of spawning in its Shiny form.

Event bonuses

The most important feature coming to this particular Shadow Raid Day is the fact that players will be able to join the Shadow Ho-Oh Raids remotely, as for the first time in Pokemon Go Remote Raid Passes can be used during the three hours the event lasts.

Other event bonuses include:

The Remote Raid limit will increase to 20 from Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 4:00 PM until Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM PST.

from Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 4:00 PM until Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM PST. Up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of seven passes).

from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of seven passes). Increased chances of encountering Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh.

The Ho-Oh caught during the event may have higher Attack, Defense, and HP stats.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Shadow Raid Day Featured Attack

During the Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day, players can use a Charged TM to teach Ho-Oh the Charged Move Sacred Fire.

Sacred Fire stats

Trainer battles: 130 power

Gym battles: 120 power

Raid battles: 120 power

Raid Day event ticket

Pokemon Go players can purchase a ticket for the event to unlock some other exclusive bonuses.

The Pokemon Go Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day ticket will cost US$ 5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), and offers trainers:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 15).

from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 15). Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.

from Raid Battles. 50% more XP from Raid Battles.

from Raid Battles. 2x Stardust from Raid Battles.

The bonuses will only be effective on Sunday, January 19, 2025, from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM local time.

Players can also gift the ticket to other trainers, though they’ll require a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. The ticket will be available in the in-game shop until Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 5:00 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Web Store: Ultra Ticket Box

The event will offer a Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box that players can purchase for US$ 4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

The Ultra Ticket Box will include an event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass at no additional cost. Players can get them at the Pokemon Go Web Store.

That’s all you need to know about the Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Day in Pokemon Go. Stay up to date with the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.