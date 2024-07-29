Pokemon Go Shadow Cresselia Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

The Shadow variant of Cresselia will debut in Pokemon Go during another Team Go Rocket takeover event. Here’s all you need to know to defeat and catch this Sinnoh Legendary in Niantic’s game.

Cresselia, the Psychic-type Legendary from the Sinnoh region, is currently one of the most powerful creatures available in Pokemon Go. This very regal creature excels in both PvP and PvE and will now debut its even stronger Shadow variation with the upcoming Adventure Week: Taken Over event.

Players looking to add Shadow Cresselia to their teams must follow a Special Research Task involving chasing and taking down Giovanni. The task will go live on August 8, 2024, so here are the Pokemon’s weaknesses and counters to help you.

Shadow Cresselia weaknesses in Pokemon Go

The powerful Shadow Cresselia is – like its regular form – a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks.

While you’ll want those on your team, you must also keep in mind that Shadow Cresselia will resist any Fighting and Psychic-type moves, so don’t even think about taking them to the encounter.

Shadow Cresselia counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use against Shadow Cresselia in the game:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Dawn Wings Necrozma Shadow Claw & Moongeist Beam Mega Tyranitar Bite & Brutal Swing Mega Gengar Lick & Shadow Ball Mega Banette Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure Hex & Shadow Ball Shadow Cursola Hex & Shadow Ball Dusk Mane Necrozma Shadow Claw & Sunsteel Strike Blacephalon Astonish & Shadow Ball Gholdengo Hex & Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite & Brutal Swing

The table includes a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadows, and more common Pokemon, so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

Even though the monsters above are very effective against Shadow Cresselia, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the battle.

How to get Shadow Cresselia in Pokemon Go

Currently, players can only get Shadow Cresselia in Pokemon Go through a Special Research Task from the latest Team GO Rocket takeover, where you’ll have to progress through the tasks to receive a Super Rocket Radar and chase down Giovanni.

Even though the Adventure Week: Taken Over event only runs from August 8 through August 12, 2024, players have until the current Shared Skies season ends on September 3, 2024, to unlock the Special Research. Once unlocked, there’s no time limit on the tasks.

Niantic

Can Shadow Cresselia be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

No, Shadow Cresselia can’t be Shiny in Pokemon Go. As with plenty of other Shadow creatures, it’s likely the Shiny version of Shadow Cresselia will be eventually added to the game during some other special occasion.

That’s everything you need to know to take down Shadow Cresselia in Pokemon Go. If you’re a fan of Shadow variants, don’t forget to learn all about Shadow Suicune and Shadow Lugia, too.