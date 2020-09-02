Pokemon Go September Field Research tasks and rewards - Full list

A new month in Pokemon Go means a new set of Field Research. Here is the full list of tasks and rewards for September.
It's an interesting time for Field Research as due to the current 'play at home' initiative tasks are given to trainers automatically on a daily basis. This negates the need to go to PokeStops to find your own.
However, these given Field Research tasks don't earn you a Pokemon encounter. Instead, they will give you some form of item and earn you a stamp.
Many trainers like the chance to hone in on specific tasks to find particular species. Depending on that species, too, it gives trainers the chance to find those elusive Shiny Pokemon.
You know it's a serious battle when Giovanni is standing across from yo! ?
Via u/PoGo Just follow my INSTINCT pic.twitter.com/xH2LwxpL8A
— Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) August 23, 2020
September Field Research - Full list
Here is the full list of Field Research tasks and rewards for September in Pokemon Go:
|Task
|Reward
|Max CP
|Shiny?
|Catch 10 Pokemon
|Magikarp
|117
|Yes
|Catch a dragon-type Pokemon
|Dratini
|430
|Yes
|Catch 3 fighting-type Pokemon
|Machop
|548
|Yes
|Catch 3 Pokemon with weather boost
|Meditite
|297
|Yes
|Catch 5 Pokemon with weather boost
|Poliwag or Vulpix
|355/378
|Yes/No
|Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon
|Croagunk
|408
|Yes
|Make 5 nice throws
|Voltorb
|432
|Yes
|Make 3 great throws
|Gastly, Lileep or Anorith
|527/553/655
|Yes/Yes/Yes
|Make 3 great throws in a row
|Onix
|472
|Yes
|Make 3 excellent throws in a row
|Larvitar
|445
|Yes
|Make 5 great curveball throws in a row
|Spinda #5
|523
|Yes
|Win a Raid
|Monferno
|674
|No
|Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts
|Hitmonlee
|1104
|No
|Win a level 3 or higher raid
|Omanyte or Kabuto
|662/587
|Yes/Yes
|Win 5 raids
|Aerodactyl
|1193
|Yes
|Hatch an egg
|Poliwhirl
|608
|No
|Evolve a Pokemon
|Eevee or Combusken
|459/708
|Yes/No
|Power up Pokemon 5 times
|Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle
|477/420/405
|Yes/Yes/Yes
|Send 3 gifts to friends
|Buneary
|539
|Yes
|Transfer 3 Pokemon
|Shroomish
|347
|No
|Trade a Pokemon
|Hitmonchan
|999
|No
|Give your Buddy 3 treats
|Makuhita
|350
|Yes
There are 22 different Field Research tasks available for September and 29 different species to encounter. 22 of these can be Shiny.
The Raid related Field Research tasks may produce different rewards until September 7 due to the Mega September event.
You can also check out our guide on how to manage Field Research tasks in Pokemon Go. With the free tasks though, this is less important than before.