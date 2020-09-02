Pokemon Go September Field Research tasks and rewards - Full list

A new month in Pokemon Go means a new set of Field Research. Here is the full list of tasks and rewards for September.

It's an interesting time for Field Research as due to the current 'play at home' initiative tasks are given to trainers automatically on a daily basis. This negates the need to go to PokeStops to find your own.

Advertisement

However, these given Field Research tasks don't earn you a Pokemon encounter. Instead, they will give you some form of item and earn you a stamp.

Read More: 3 ways to freshen up GO Battle League in Pokemon Go

Many trainers like the chance to hone in on specific tasks to find particular species. Depending on that species, too, it gives trainers the chance to find those elusive Shiny Pokemon.

Advertisement

You know it's a serious battle when Giovanni is standing across from yo! ? Via u/PoGo Just follow my INSTINCT pic.twitter.com/xH2LwxpL8A — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) August 23, 2020

September Field Research - Full list

Here is the full list of Field Research tasks and rewards for September in Pokemon Go:

Task Reward Max CP Shiny? Catch 10 Pokemon Magikarp 117 Yes Catch a dragon-type Pokemon Dratini 430 Yes Catch 3 fighting-type Pokemon Machop 548 Yes Catch 3 Pokemon with weather boost Meditite 297 Yes Catch 5 Pokemon with weather boost Poliwag or Vulpix 355/378 Yes/No Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon Croagunk 408 Yes Make 5 nice throws Voltorb 432 Yes Make 3 great throws Gastly, Lileep or Anorith 527/553/655 Yes/Yes/Yes Make 3 great throws in a row Onix 472 Yes Make 3 excellent throws in a row Larvitar 445 Yes Make 5 great curveball throws in a row Spinda #5 523 Yes Win a Raid Monferno 674 No Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts Hitmonlee 1104 No Win a level 3 or higher raid Omanyte or Kabuto 662/587 Yes/Yes Win 5 raids Aerodactyl 1193 Yes Hatch an egg Poliwhirl 608 No Evolve a Pokemon Eevee or Combusken 459/708 Yes/No Power up Pokemon 5 times Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle 477/420/405 Yes/Yes/Yes Send 3 gifts to friends Buneary 539 Yes Transfer 3 Pokemon Shroomish 347 No Trade a Pokemon Hitmonchan 999 No Give your Buddy 3 treats Makuhita 350 Yes

There are 22 different Field Research tasks available for September and 29 different species to encounter. 22 of these can be Shiny.

The Raid related Field Research tasks may produce different rewards until September 7 due to the Mega September event.

Advertisement

You can also check out our guide on how to manage Field Research tasks in Pokemon Go. With the free tasks though, this is less important than before.