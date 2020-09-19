Pokemon Go September Community Day Porygon: Start time, bonus, more

The September 2020 Pokemon Go Community Day will be headlined by Porygon. Here's everything you need to know.

Trainers have wanted the enigmatic Pokemon to headline a Community Day for a while now, as evidenced by it coming out on top in the recent poll to determine the September CD. That vote was between Caterpie, Charmander, Grimer, and the aforementioned Porygon.

Advertisement

While the vote was used to determine the featured 'mon in September, second place will headline in October. That Pokemon was Charmander. Interestingly, Caterpie and Grimer failed to even get 10% of the vote between them.

Start date/time

The day the Community Day takes place on switches between a Saturday and Sunday. As the last one was on a Saturday, September's will be on a Sunday.

Advertisement

The date of the event is September 20. As has been the case since April, the event will last for a total of six hours, as opposed to three.

It will take place from 11am to 5pm in your local time. The change was made as a result of lockdown measures made across the world due to global health crisis.

Bonus

It wouldn't be a Community Day without some bonuses to look forward to. Increased Incense duration is an ever-present in them, making them last for three whole hours!

Advertisement

Read More: Trainers confused about mysteriously appearing gyms in Pokemon Go

The other bonus switches between Catch XP, Stardust, and Egg hatching discount. The Porygon CD will feature 3x Catch XP.

Exclusive Move - Tri Attack

If you evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z anytime during the event (or up to two hours after its conclusion) it will learn the Charge Move Tri Attack. According to a datamine from Pokeminers, it will cost 50 energy and deal 65 damage. There will also be a 50% if will lessen both your opponent's attack and defense by one.

As the Porygon line has poor defensive attributes, but excellent attack, it is ineffective in Pokemon Go's PvP format (certainly pre Tri Attack).

Advertisement

Instead, it will be of use in PvE. One of the good things about Porygon-Z is its diverse attack. It can learn Blizzard, Hyper Beam, Solar Beam, and Zap Cannon - in addition to Tri Attack following the CD.

The downside is, being a normal-type, the only move that benefits from STAB here is Hyper Beam. Assuming you teach it a second Charge Move (for 50,000 Stardust) then it becomes a bit redundant with Tri Attack.

Having another type move is of course useful but with plenty of other Pokemon able to utilize these moves, Porygon-Z's only real use is attacking ghost-types in Raid Battles. However, with the reveal of what Tri Attack is capable of some trainers may give it a go in GO Battle League.

?️ Trainers, it’s time to cast your vote! ?️ The two Pokémon with the most votes will be the featured Pokémon for our next two Community Day events! #PokemonGOCommunityDay — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 23, 2020

Shiny Porygon

For many though, the Community Day is all about catching the featured Pokemon's Shiny form. Shinies spawn far more regularly during the six-hour period.

So, if you're playing for a fair bit of that time, there's a good chance you'll encounter several Shiny Porygon. This is the first time you'll be able to find it in Pokemon Go.

The following Pokemon Go Community Day takes place on October 17.