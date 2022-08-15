Pokemon Go September 2022 Community Day rumors: Who will headline?

The Pokemon Go Community Day headliner for September hasn’t been announced yet, but there are already some predictions and rumors about who could be the star of the show.

Now that the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day from August 2022 is over, many trainers are looking ahead to the next Community Day which will take place at some point in September 2022.

Community Days are special events that take place once a month. Each one features a specific Pokemon family with boosted spawns, an increased Shiny rate, and a Special Research story to complete.

The headliner for September 2022 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we’ve rounded up some of our early predictions and the biggest community rumors below.

Pokemon Go September 2022 Community Day headliner rumors

One of the biggest rumors right now is that a Kalos starter will be the September 2022 Community Day headliner. If this is the case, it will likely be Chespin as Pokemon Go traditionally features Grass-type starters first.

The main reason for this prediction is that it’s been a year since the last time a starter Pokemon headlined a Community Day. Oshawott rounded off the Unova trio in September 2021, and there’s not been one since then.

This has been our guess for the last few months and we’re sticking by it. If it’s not a Kalos starter, though, another prediction is that Teddiursa could be a headliner with its Hisuian evolution Ursaluna making its debut.

When it comes to Community Day headliners that players actually want to see, Timburr is a popular choice as its final evolution Conkeldurr is a big-hitter in Raids and Gyms and a new move could really shake things up.

When is the Pokemon Go September 2022 Community Day?

No date has been confirmed for the Pokemon Go September Community Day yet, but based on previous months, our best guess is that it will take place on either September 18 or September 25.

This is because Community Day events tend to take place in the second half of the month and they often alternate between Saturdays and Sundays – and August’s Community Day was on a Saturday.

