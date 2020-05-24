Pokemon Go Seedot Community Day is live - All the details

Pokemon Go Community Days are back up and running with Seedot as the May headliner.

Once again, we're getting the special 'play at home' edition of the Community Day, which was first seen April. May's Community Day will take place on Sunday, May 24, 11am to 5pm in your local time.

Before the world changed, trainers would have a calculated guess as to what the headliner may be. After some major disruption to the Pokemon Go schedule those predictions have dried up.

Odd months - i.e. March, May, etc - had previously been reserved for starter Pokemon. That pattern appears to have been thrown out the window as Seedot gets the headlining spot.

While Seedot is a popular Pokemon, they will be caught in order to get Shiftry, which of course evolves from Nuzleaf.

Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed will be Shiftry's exclusive move for the Seedot Community Day. If you evolve Nuzleaf anytime during the Community Day or before two hours after it finishes, you will get the exclusive move automatically.

Interestingly the exclusive move is another Fast Move - as was last months. Typically they have been Charge moves.

GO Battle League

While by no means a world beater, Shiftry is an effective choice in either the Great or Ultra League section of GO Battle League. It's maximum CP of 2,333 means it just can't keep up the elite tier of Master League, however.

Leaf Blade and Foul Play are its best Charge Move options with trainers differing between Snarl and Razor Leaf for its Fast Move. Razor Leaf is the most powerful Fast Move in all of Pokemon Go but, unsurprisingly, it has poor energy generation to compensate.

Meanwhile, the dark-type move Snarl has the opposite - terrible damage but excellent energy generation. This brings Leaf Blade and Foul Play into play, unlike Razor Leaf which is used for its, hopefully, grass-type supremacy.

However, with the addition of Bullet Seed, trainers now have a grass-type option which provide energy. Bullet Seed has the exact same stats as Snarl except, obviously, it is a grass-type move.

In terms of stats, attack is Shiftry's strength. Usually defense and stamina tend to go hand and hand, but the Wicked Pokemon has good stamina yet poor defense. This is far from ideal for GO Battle League but due to its relatively decent stamina it remains an effective option.

Find Seedot between 323 and 384 CP to get a Shiftry around the 1,500 Great League limit mark. You won't need to worry about over stepping the Ultra League limit because Shiftry can't get above 2,500 CP.

Seeing Double

As seen last month, there is paid-for ($1) special research to accompany this Community Day. It is called Seeing Double.

The full list of tasks and rewards can be found here. To summarize the rewards though, they are as follows:

10 PokeBalls

60 Seedot Candy

2 Seedot encounters

1 Nuzleaf encounter

1 Shiftry encounter

4,000 XP

8,000 Stardust

5x Golden Razz Berry

5x Silver Pinap Berry

3x Incense

3 Rare Candy

1 Poffin

1 Rocket Radar

That's a lot of rewards for just 1$! It looks this type of special research could become a permanent fixture in Pokemon Go Community Days. And, as with every Community Day, Shiny Seedot will be available.