Pokemon Go Season of Heritage Catch Challenge tasks & Noibat Hat rewards

The Season of Heritage Catch Challenge has begun in Pokemon Go, giving players another set of tasks to complete to earn some great rewards including a Noibat Avatar Hat.

Following on from December’s Stardust Challenge and January’s XP Challenge, the month of February will task Trainers with completing the Season of Heritage’s Catch Challenge for Team Leader Candela.

There are multiple stages to work through, with each step offering greater rewards including encounters with the likes of Primeape, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Noibat, so it’s worth taking the time to finish it.

Below, you’ll find out how to complete the Season of Heritage Catch Challenge in Pokemon Go, as well as all of the rewards on offer for working your way through this limited-time quest.

Pokemon Go Catch Challenge tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards you can earn in the Season of Heritage’s Catch Challenge:

Task Reward Catch 15 Pokemon 20 Poke Balls Catch 35 Pokemon 1 Incense Catch 55 Pokemon Krabby encounter Catch 80 Pokemon 15 Razz Berries Catch 105 Pokemon 25 Great Balls Catch 135 Pokemon Gligar encounter Catch 165 Pokemon 15 Nanab Balls Catch 200 Pokemon Primeape encounter Catch 235 Pokemon 2 Silver Pinap Berries Catch 275 Pokemon Galarian Zigzagoon encounter Catch 315 Pokemon Pupitar encounter Catch 365 Pokemon 3 Golden Razz Berries Catch 425 Pokemon Noibat encounter Catch 500 Pokemon 5,000 XP Catch 600 Pokemon 1 Remote Raid Pass Catch 600 Pokemon Noibat Hat Avatar Item

You’ll only have until midnight on February 28, 2022, to complete this Timed Research challenge and claim all of the rewards on offer, so make sure you unlock everything you want before then.

While most of the rewards have been seen before, the Noibat Hat is a brand new item. If you don’t manage to unlock it, Niantic have confirmed it will be available to purchase in the Shop at a later date.

How to unlock the Pokemon Go Catch Challenge

Players will need to purchase a ticket for the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event before Thursday, February 10, 2022, to unlock the Catch Challenge. Tickets cost $11.99 / £9.99 from the in-game Shop.

If you’re wondering whether the Tour: Johto event ticket is worth the cost, we’ve got a run-down of the features and what you’ll get for your money right here.

How to complete the Pokemon Go Catch Challenge

Catching all of those Pokemon is going to take you quite a while, but there are more than a few ways to speed up the process and get that Noibat Hat firmly on your Avatar’s head in no time at all.

Here’s how to complete this Catch Challenge fast in Pokemon Go:

Use any spare Incense or Lure Modules to draw more Pokemon to your location.

or to draw more Pokemon to your location. Make sure you use Berries to help you catch quicker.

to help you catch quicker. Land Curve Balls and Excellent Throws for a better chance of catching Pokemon.

and for a better chance of catching Pokemon. Log in during Spotlight Hours and Community Days , where there will be increased spawns.

and , where there will be increased spawns. Clear out your Storage so you have room for all the new ones you’ll be catching.

If you just want to complete this Catch Challenge as fast as possible, you’re better off targeting weaker species that spawn often, as they’ll usually have a higher catch rate than rarer, more powerful species.

While you’re already doing so much catching, now is also a great time to use any spare Lucky Eggs or Star Pieces you have lying around to earn some extra XP and Stardust along the way.

Now that you know how to complete the Season of Heritage’s Catch Challenge, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

