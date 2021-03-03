Pokemon Go Searching for Legends: date & time, Shiny Nosepass, Raids, more - Dexerto

The Season of Legends has officially kicked off in Pokemon Go, and the first Searching for Legends event has been revealed. Here is everything you need to know about the March celebration, including Raids and a Shiny Nosepass.

Niantic has dedicated March through May to honor the Pokemon franchise’s most popular Legendaries in Go. The three-month-long celebration made its debut with Raids centered around the Unova region’s Forces of Nature: Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus.

While the rest of the Mythical ‘mon lineup has yet to be revealed, more info has finally been announced about the mobile title’s next event, Searching for Legends. Here is everything we know so far.

Pokemon Go Searching for Legends date & start time

While Season of Legends technically began on the 1st, it has been revealed that March will have a total of three events. The first one, Searching for Legends, officially kicks off on March 9 at 10:00 AM and runs until March 14 at 8:00 AM local time.

According to its announcement, the limited-time celebration will focus heavily on the compass Pokemon, Nosepass, to help players search for monsters. The Gen III character will be showing up with boosted spawn rates, and if fans are lucky they may even find a Shiny.

While not all of the characters in the event are rare per-se, players will no doubt want to hop in to grind out some Candy for popular ‘mon Metagross, Gigalith, and Battle League favorite, Skarmory.

Pokemon Go Searching for Legends features

Boosted spawn rates: Diglett, Geodude, Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Baltoy, Roggenrola, Drilbur.

Diglett, Geodude, Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Baltoy, Roggenrola, Drilbur. Shiny Spotlight: Nosepass.

Nosepass. Attracted to Incense: Alolan Diglett, Alolan Geodude, Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Lairon, Beldum, Roggenrola, Drilbur.

Alolan Diglett, Alolan Geodude, Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Lairon, Beldum, Roggenrola, Drilbur. 5KM eggs: Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Baltoy, Beldum, and Drilbur.

Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Baltoy, Beldum, and Drilbur. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks and Timed Research: Nosepass encounters.

Pokemon Go Searching for Legends Raid schedule

1-star Raids

Alolan Diglett

Nosepass

Roggenrola

Drilbur

Ferroseed

Klink

3-star Raids

Alolan Graveler

Magneton

Skarmory

Metang

5-star Raids

Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) – March 6 at 8:00 AM to March 11 at 8:00 AM local time.

at 8:00 AM to at 8:00 AM local time. Incarnate Forme Thundurus: March 11 at 8:00 AM.

Only time will tell whether Niantic will be adding more to the March 9 event. While it does have a handful of goodies, we expect most Trainers would take an issue with “Legends” being thrown around loosely, given its association with rare Mythical ‘mon.

Still, those looking to add Hoenn fan-favorite Metagross to their lineup should make sure to mark their calendars as the celebration gives fans plenty of chances to catch Beldum and Metang, which can evolve into the pseudo-Legendary creature.