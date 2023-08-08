Pokemon Go players find perfect Pokemon to defend science museum gym

A Pokemon Go player found the perfect dinosaur-like monster to defend a gym located in the Boston Museum of Science.

An evolved form of Tyrunt, the Tyrantrum Pokemon is a rather menacing-looking, dragon-type creature. Pokemon Go players can catch it in the wild, or hatch it from eggs.

Its high offensive power makes the Tyrantrum pretty effective under certain battle circumstances. As such, it’s not a bad choice for defending gyms.

And one person evidently found the perfect place for a Tyrantrum to keep watch, one already filled with a fair share of dragon-esque creatures.

Pokemon Go gym defended by Tyrantrum is too good to be true

“He understood the assignment,” wrote a Redditor who accompanied this caption with a screenshot of Tyrantrum guarding a POGO gym.

The locale in question is a bit more interesting than a typical gym when considering the context. Notably, the Reddit user encountered the Tyrantrum at the Boston Museum of Science, which plays host to fossils and life-size models of dinosaurs. One noteworthy exhibit even features a full-sized T-Rex model.

It’s fitting, then, that a Tyrantrum Pokemon stands guard at the science museum’s gym.

Suffice it to say, Pokemon Go fans in the Reddit thread are more than pleased with the dinosaur-themed Pokemon Go gym and Tyrantrum’s special place in it all.

Wrote one user in response to the post, “Best. One. Yet. And there have been some great pairings.” And someone else suggested that a trainer should “put a bunch of chicken Pokemon around it.” Rufflets and Combusken seem like fan-favorite selections for such a task.