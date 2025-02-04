Pokemon Go Scattered to the Winds event: Date, Shiny debuts, bonuses & more

The Scattered to the Winds event will debut the Shiny forms of the entire Scatterbug family to Pokemon Go, so avid hunters need to check every detail, including where and when they will appear.

The missing Pokemon Go event for February 2025 has finally been announced. It is called Scattered to the Winds and will introduce Shiny Scatterbug, Shiny Spewpa, and Shiny Vivillon into Niantic’s mobile game.

Learn all the details about this Dual Destiny season event, including how long it will last, as well as the other bonuses that will be active.

The Pokemon Go Scattered to the Winds event will run from Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM until Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

This means Shiny hunters will have only a couple of days to register the complete Scatterbug family in its Shiny form.

Pokemon debuts

This special event will feature a bunch of interesting Pokemon, however, the highlight is the debut of Shiny Scatterbug, Shiny Spewpa, and Shiny Vivillon.

Players will have to pin postcards from trainers around the world to earn encounters with Scatterbug, who will have increased chances of appearing as Shiny.

Event bonuses

These are the bonuses that will be active during the Scattered to the Winds event in Pokemon Go:

x2 XP for spinning a PokeStop.

for spinning a PokeStop. x5 XP for spinning a PokeStop for the first time.

for spinning a PokeStop for the first time. Open up to 40 Gifts per day.

per day. Open up to 60 Gifts per day if you have purchased the Eggs-pedition Access: February ticket.

per day if you have purchased the Eggs-pedition Access: February ticket. Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pidgey.

Wild encounters

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the event:

Caterpie*

Pidgey*

Spearow*

Wurmple*

Starly*

The Pokemon marked with an ‘*’ can be encountered as Shiny.

Field Research task & rewards

A series of event-themed Field Research tasks will be available during the Scattered to the Winds event and those who complete them will earn Rare Candy and encounters with event-themed Pokemon.

Paid Timed Research

For US $5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) Pokemon Go players can access an event-exclusive Timed Research to win extra bonuses.

16,500 Stardust

x3 Rare Candy

x1 event-themed avatar pose

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon

And more!

The Timed Research expires, so players must complete it and claim the rewards before Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

Lucky exchanges

The amount of guaranteed Lucky Pokemon a trainer can receive in a trade will be increased from 25 to 35 at the start of the Scattered to the Winds event.

Starting February 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time, if you trade a Pokemon that has been in storage since 2019, it is guaranteed to become a Lucky Pokemon once traded until you reach the new permanent limit (35).

Collection Challenges & PokeStop Showcases

As usual, event-themed Collection Challenges will also be available during the event, and those who manage to complete the evolution-focused Collection Challenge will be rewarded with more XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Scyther.

Additionally, there will be plenty of Showcases at different PokeStops where players will be able to enter event-themed Pokemon to get more rewards.

Pokemon Go Web Store – Ultra Ticket Box

Starting February 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM PST, a Scattered to the Winds Ultra Ticket Box will be available for players to purchase in the Pokemon Go Web Store.

The ultra Ticket Box will have a cost of US $4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) and will include:

x1 Paid Timed Research ticket

x1 bonus Star Piece

x1 Incubator

That’s all there is to know about the Scattered to the Winds event in Pokemon Go. Stay up to date with other events like the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.