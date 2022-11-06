Scarlet & Violet players torn on Pokemon Go Gimmighoul requirements

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Pokemon Go and Scarlet & Violet have released a crossover trailer that debuts two forms of the Ghost-type Pokemon Gimmigoul. While some are excited to use both games to obtain the forms, others are expressing frustration.

After several days of hype over social media, the new Paldean Ghost-type Gimmighoul has been revealed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The creepy companion looks like a small bug, with coins for eyes and a large coin also carried on its back. According to the information from the trailer, Gimmighoul will have two appearances – Chest Form and Roaming Form.

In the trailer narrated by Professor Willow and Mr. Jacq, players learn that the Chest Form of Gimmighoul is native to Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, but the Pokemon’s Roaming form is not. While this seems like a cute way for the two researchers to team up, it means something different for the fans playing the games.

To get both forms of Gimmighoul, players will need to catch the Roaming Form in Pokemon Go and transfer it via Pokemon HOME to their copies of Scarlet and Violet. Currently, there isn’t a known date for when players will be able to catch the Ghost-type, and Pokemon HOME won’t be compatible with Pokemon Go until sometime in 2023 – months after the game’s release.

Pokemon fans are mixed about Gimmighoul’s catch requirements

In the debut video on the Pokemon Twitter account, fans have come together to share their thoughts about Gimmighoul and the Pokemon Go catch requirements for its Roaming Form.

Some are excited about the dual forms and have compared it to Meltan. One player has even shared speculation about the forms, stating “Oooh, maybe it’s not actually a form change but a gender difference? Or child and adult? Something where the chest form is like a hive queen that gathers coins to possess and turn into more Gimmighoul, but it can’t move on its own anymore.” another adds “Love how Pokemon Go is involved in this reveal. The roaming form fits so well in it”.

However, other Pokemon gamers aren’t as impressed, with one frustrated fan commenting “So you’re telling me I’m going to need to download Pokémon go again just to get a certain form” and another replying “Can’t be a Pokémon game without a gimmicky ghost Pokémon”.

While having a Pokemon Go-exclusive form isn’t necessarily a bad thing, those who have stopped playing the Mobile App will likely end up missing out. Additionally, it is frustrating that the Roaming Form won’t be obtainable until months after the games are released at the earliest, despite the debut trailers and hype happening weeks before the November 18 launch date.

Hopefully, everyone excited about Gimmighoul and its two forms will have a chance to catch it, even if there is a wait after Scarlet & Violet become available to play.