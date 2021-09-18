Pokemon Go Samurott best moveset: Is Razor Shell any good?

Oshawott is the star of the Pokemon Go September Community Day, so many Trainers will be wondering what the best moveset for its final evolution Samurott is – and whether its new attack Razor Shell is worth getting.

The latest Pokemon Go Community Day is focused on the adorable Unova starter Oshawott. As well as bonuses and Special Research, this event gives players the perfect chance to stock up on Candy and evolve Oshawott into Samurott.

The bad news is that Samurott isn’t the most useful Water-type fighter in Pokemon Go, but the good news is that evolving a Samurott during the Community Day will net you the Unova starter’s best Charged Move, Hyro Pump!

During and after the September Community Day, Samurott will also be able to learn a brand new Charged Move, Razor Shell. Below, we’re going to explore that move’s potential, as well as the best overall moveset to teach Samurott.

Samurott best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Samurott in Pokemon Go is Fury Cutter as a Fast Move and Hydro Pump as a Charged Move. Although Waterfall is stronger, Fury Cutter has faster energy generation which will give you better access to Samurott’s expensive Charged Moves.

Hydro Pump makes sense as your priority Charged Move, as it deals huge damage and benefits from STAB. If you can afford a second Charged Move, go with the Bug-type Megahorn as it’s super-effective against Grass-types and should help with Samurott’s major Grass weakness.

All moves Samurott can learn in Pokemon Go

Samurott can learn two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves which spread across three different types: Water, Bug, and Ice. We’ve listed them all below.

Samurott Fast Moves

Fury Cutter (Bug)

Waterfall (Water)

Samurott Charged Moves

Blizzard (Ice)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Megahorn (Bug)

Razor Shell (Water)

Is Razor Shell any good in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Razor Shell is going to be a very useful addition to Samurott’s moveset. It deals a low 35 damage but only costs 35 energy, so it could fulfill the role of a shield-baiter in the Go Battle League.

However, when the powerful Hydro Pump only costs 5 more energy to use – and deals 45 more damage if it manages to get through your opponent’s shields – it doesn’t make much sense to choose Razor Shell over this classic move.

If you’d still like to try out Razor Shell for yourself, Samurott will be able to learn it with a Charged TM any time during and after the Oshawott Community Day, which takes place on Sunday, September 19, 2021.