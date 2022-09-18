The Pokemon Go Rock n Roll Special Research story has arrived as part of Roggenrola Community Day, so here are all of the tasks and rewards that you can unlock.
Roggenrola is the (rock) star of September’s Community Day, with the Mantle Pokemon spawning more frequently in the wild and an exclusive move available for Gigalith when it’s evolved during event hours.
There’s also a Rock n Roll Special Research story for players who’ve purchased a ticket. This story features loads of Roggenrola-related tasks and plenty of rewards including Rare Candy and Star Pieces.
Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Rock n Roll Special Research story in Pokemon Go.
Pokemon Go Rock n Roll Special Research tasks & rewards
Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Rock n Roll Special Research story:
Step 1 of 4
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls
- Catch 15 Roggenrola – Roggenrola encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Roggenrola Candy
Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Roggenrola encounter, and 1 Star Piece
Step 2 of 4
- Catch 15 Roggenrola – 30 Roggenrola Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Boldore encounter
- Evolve 3 Roggenrola – 10 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 1500 XP, Roggenrola encounter, and 1 Star Piece
Step 3 of 4
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Roggenrola Candy
- Evolve 1 Boldore – 1 Lucky Egg
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward! – Roggenrola encounter
- Claim Reward! – 3500 XP
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Gigalith encounter, and 3 Rare Candies
How to get the Rock n Roll Special Research story in Pokemon Go
You can purchase a ticket for the Rock n Roll Special Research story from the in-game Shop for $1 or the equivalent price in your local currency.
Tickets need to be purchased before the Roggenrola Community Day is over, although we’d recommend getting it as early as possible so you have the full event to work through all of the tasks and rewards.
You can still complete the Rock n Roll Special Research story once the Community Day is over, but it will be a lot easier to complete during the event as many tasks revolve around catching Roggenrola.
Once you’ve completed the Rock n Roll Special Research story, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:
Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Best moves to learn with Elite Fast TM | Best moves to learn with Elite Charged TM