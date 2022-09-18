The Pokemon Go Rock n Roll Special Research story has arrived as part of Roggenrola Community Day, so here are all of the tasks and rewards that you can unlock.

Roggenrola is the (rock) star of September’s Community Day, with the Mantle Pokemon spawning more frequently in the wild and an exclusive move available for Gigalith when it’s evolved during event hours.

There’s also a Rock n Roll Special Research story for players who’ve purchased a ticket. This story features loads of Roggenrola-related tasks and plenty of rewards including Rare Candy and Star Pieces.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Rock n Roll Special Research story in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Rock n Roll Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Rock n Roll Special Research story:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Roggenrola – Roggenrola encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Roggenrola Candy

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Roggenrola encounter, and 1 Star Piece

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Roggenrola – 30 Roggenrola Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Boldore encounter

Evolve 3 Roggenrola – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1500 XP, Roggenrola encounter, and 1 Star Piece

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Roggenrola Candy

Evolve 1 Boldore – 1 Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! – Roggenrola encounter

Claim Reward! – 3500 XP

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Gigalith encounter, and 3 Rare Candies

How to get the Rock n Roll Special Research story in Pokemon Go

You can purchase a ticket for the Rock n Roll Special Research story from the in-game Shop for $1 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

Tickets need to be purchased before the Roggenrola Community Day is over, although we’d recommend getting it as early as possible so you have the full event to work through all of the tasks and rewards.

You can still complete the Rock n Roll Special Research story once the Community Day is over, but it will be a lot easier to complete during the event as many tasks revolve around catching Roggenrola.

