Another Pokemon Go event dedicated to the Unova region is on the way and will bring new surprises, including the debut of Shiny Meloetta. Learn everything about the celebration so you don’t miss a beat.

The Pokemon Go Tour: Unova will be divided into three core celebrations, with two in-person events – Los Angeles and New Taipei City – and a Global one.

Before players all over the world can join in the Global event, the Road to Unova will take place so Pokemon Go players can catch the Mythical Meleotta in its Shiny form, who will debut along with new wild encounters, Raid bosses, a Pokedex visual update, and much more.

Pokemon marked with an ‘*’ can be encountered as Shiny.

The Pokemon Go Road to Unova event will take place on Monday, February 24, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM and running through until Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time.

During this time, the Tour Pass will be available for free to all players so they can get ranked rewards and bonuses. Those who wish to upgrade can buy the Tour Pass Deluxe for better rewards and a faster progression, plus an encounter with the Mythical Victini and a new item called the Lucky Trinket.

Remember that the Los Angeles and New Taipei City events will run from February 21, 2025, until February 23, 2025. The Global Tour will kick off on March 1, 2025, and will last until March 2, 2025.

Pokemon debuts

For the first time in Pokemon Go, players will be able to find and catch Shiny Meloetta.

NIANTIC

The Pokemon’s Aria Forme has been part of the game since 2021, but its Shiny variation will debut during the Road to Unova event.

All players need to do is purchase a ticket for the Masterwork Research which costs $4.99 USD (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). It will be available from the beginning of the event until March 2, 2025, at 6:00 PM local time.

The Masterwork Research does not expire, so players can complete it at their own pace.

Wild encounters

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the Road to Unova event:

Snivy*

Tepig*

Oshawott*

Some trainers might even find:

Servine

Pignite

Dewott

Raid battles

The following Pokemon will appear as Raid Bosses during the event:

1-Star Raids

Snivy*

Tepig*

Oshawott*

3-Star Raids

Druddigon*

5-Star Raids

These raids will rotate during the days the event lasts. More so, each Pokemon will have a special Charged Move and a spot in Raid Hours.

POKEMON CHARGED MOVE STATS DATE Genesect* Techno Blast (Normal) Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gym/Raids: 120 power February 24, 2025 Genesect (Shock Drive)* Techno Blast (Electric) Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gym/Raids: 120 power February 24, 2025 Genesect (Burn Drive)* Techno Blast (Fire) Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gym/Raids: 120 power February 24, 2025 Genesect (Chill Drive)* Techno Blast (Ice) Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gym/Raids: 120 power February 24, 2025 Genesect (Douse Drive)* Techno Blast (Water) Trainer Battles: 120 power

Gym/Raids: 120 power February 24, 2025 Cobalion* Sacred Sword Trainer Battles: 60 power

Gym/Raids: 50 power February 25, 2025 Terrakion* Sacred Sword Trainer Battles: 60 power

Gym/Raids: 50 power February 25, 2025 Virizion* Sacred Sword Trainer Battles: 60 power

Gym/Raids: 50 power February 25, 2025 Tornadus (Therian Forme)* Bleakwind Storm Trainer Battles: 60 power

Gym/Raids: 150 power February 26, 2025 Thundurus (Therian Forme)* Wildbolt Storm Trainer Battles: 60 power

Gym/Raids: 150 power February 26, 2025 Landorus (Therian Forme)* Sandsear Storm Trainer Battles: 60 power

Gym/Raids: 150 power February 26, 2025 Reshiram* Fusion Flare Trainer Battles: 90 power

Gym/Raids: 140 power February 27, 2025 Zekrom* Fusion Bolt Trainer Battles: 90 power

Gym/Raids: 140 power February 28, 2025

Eggs

These Pokemon will hatch from 2km Eggs:

Roggenrola*

Timburr*

Karrablast*

Shelmet*

Larvesta*

NIANTIC

Road to Unova Paid tickets

The event will have two different paid tickets available for purchase from February 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM until March 2, 2025, at 6:00 PM local time.

Road to Unova: Raids

For $4.99 USD (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) you can access event-exclusive Timed Research and other raid-themed bonuses including:

x5 Cobalion Candy XL

x5 Terrakion Candy XL

x5 Virizion Candy XL

x5 Tornadus Candy XL

x5 Thundurus Candy XL

x5 Landorus Candy XL

x10 Reshiram Candy

x10 Zekrom Candy

x25 Genesect Candy XL

Black and White Joggers (Avatar Item)

Additional 5,000 XP from completed Raids.

x1 extra Candy for catching Pokemon in 5-Star Raids.

x1 extra Candy XL for catching Pokemon in 5-Star Raids (Trainers 31+)

x2 Stardust from Raid Battles

x1 extra Raid Pass from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms each day

Road to Unova: Hatch

For $4.99 USD (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) you can access event-exclusive Timed Research and other Egg hatching-themed bonuses including:

Maractus* encounter

Sigilyph* encounter

Bouffalant* encounter

Black and White Hoodie (Avatar Item)

x2 Hatch XP

x2 Hatch Candy

x2 Hatch Stardust

Players must complete the tickets’ tasks and claim their rewards before March 2, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

Timed Research

Players who complete the Pokemon Go Tour: Unova-themed Timed Research will get the following encounters:

Terrakion*

Cobalion*

Virizion*

Tornadus (Therian Forme)*

Thundurus (Therian Forme)*

Landorus (Therian Forme)*

Genesect*

Genesect (Shock Drive)*

Genesect (Burn Drive)*

Genesect (Chill Drive)*

Genesect (Douse Drive)*

The Pokemon obtained through the Timed Research won’t have Special Backgrounds.

NIANTIC

Field Research Tasks

Different Pokemon Go Tour: Unova-themed Field Research tasks will be available during the event. Those who complete them will earn encounters with:

Snivy*

Tepig*

Oshawott*

Roggenrola*

Timburr*

Karrablast*

Shelmet*

Event bonuses

These are the bonuses that will be active during the Road to Unova event:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event.

The Remote Raid Pass limit will increase to 20 from February 24, until February 28.

There will be no limit on Remote Raids from March 1, until March 2.

Special Backgrounds

Players who catch 5-Star Raid bosses will have the chance to receive new Special Backgrounds. These are a way of commemorating the players’ adventures and can be seen on the Pokemon’s page.

There will be two Special Backgrounds, one inspired by Pokemon Black and the other by Pokemon White:

Either background: Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Landorus (Therian Forme), and Genesect.

Black: Tornadus (Therian Forme), and Reshiram.

White: Thundurus (Therian Forme), and Zekrom.

When fusing a Reshiram or Zekrom with a Special Background with a Kyurem with the opposite Special Background, the fused Black/White Kyurem will get a new variant background.

NIANTIC

Avatar Items & Stickers

Two Avatar Items will be available to purchase in the in-game shop during the event:

Black Kyurem Wings

White Kyurem Backpack

More so, a Go Tour 2025 Tee will be available for free as a Tour Pass reward.

Pokemon Go Tour: Unova-themed stickers can be obtained from the in-game shop, PokeStops, and Gifts.

The Pokedex will get a comprehensive visual update to help trainers which Pokemon they have captured and which ones they are missing.

Additionally, to improve gameplay, Pokemon may appear in a greater variety of areas than before. In densely populated, rural, suburban, or rapidly expanding areas, this may increase the number of both Pokemon encounters and areas where creatures appear overall.

That’s all there is to know about the Road to Unova event in Pokemon Go. Stay up to date with other events like the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.