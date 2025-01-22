Pokemon Go Road to Unova event: Shiny Meloetta debut, wild encounters, paid tickets & moreNIANTIC
Another Pokemon Go event dedicated to the Unova region is on the way and will bring new surprises, including the debut of Shiny Meloetta. Learn everything about the celebration so you don’t miss a beat.
The Pokemon Go Tour: Unova will be divided into three core celebrations, with two in-person events – Los Angeles and New Taipei City – and a Global one.
Before players all over the world can join in the Global event, the Road to Unova will take place so Pokemon Go players can catch the Mythical Meleotta in its Shiny form, who will debut along with new wild encounters, Raid bosses, a Pokedex visual update, and much more.
Pokemon marked with an ‘*’ can be encountered as Shiny.
Road to Unova event: Date & time
The Pokemon Go Road to Unova event will take place on Monday, February 24, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM and running through until Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time.
During this time, the Tour Pass will be available for free to all players so they can get ranked rewards and bonuses. Those who wish to upgrade can buy the Tour Pass Deluxe for better rewards and a faster progression, plus an encounter with the Mythical Victini and a new item called the Lucky Trinket.
Remember that the Los Angeles and New Taipei City events will run from February 21, 2025, until February 23, 2025. The Global Tour will kick off on March 1, 2025, and will last until March 2, 2025.
Pokemon debuts
For the first time in Pokemon Go, players will be able to find and catch Shiny Meloetta.
The Pokemon’s Aria Forme has been part of the game since 2021, but its Shiny variation will debut during the Road to Unova event.
All players need to do is purchase a ticket for the Masterwork Research which costs $4.99 USD (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). It will be available from the beginning of the event until March 2, 2025, at 6:00 PM local time.
The Masterwork Research does not expire, so players can complete it at their own pace.
Wild encounters
The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the Road to Unova event:
- Snivy*
- Tepig*
- Oshawott*
Some trainers might even find:
- Servine
- Pignite
- Dewott
Raid battles
The following Pokemon will appear as Raid Bosses during the event:
1-Star Raids
- Snivy*
- Tepig*
- Oshawott*
3-Star Raids
- Druddigon*
5-Star Raids
These raids will rotate during the days the event lasts. More so, each Pokemon will have a special Charged Move and a spot in Raid Hours.
|POKEMON
|CHARGED MOVE
|STATS
|DATE
|Genesect*
|Techno Blast (Normal)
|Trainer Battles: 120 power
Gym/Raids: 120 power
|February 24, 2025
|Genesect (Shock Drive)*
|Techno Blast (Electric)
|Trainer Battles: 120 power
Gym/Raids: 120 power
|February 24, 2025
|Genesect (Burn Drive)*
|Techno Blast (Fire)
|Trainer Battles: 120 power
Gym/Raids: 120 power
|February 24, 2025
|Genesect (Chill Drive)*
|Techno Blast (Ice)
|Trainer Battles: 120 power
Gym/Raids: 120 power
|February 24, 2025
|Genesect (Douse Drive)*
|Techno Blast (Water)
|Trainer Battles: 120 power
Gym/Raids: 120 power
|February 24, 2025
|Cobalion*
|Sacred Sword
|Trainer Battles: 60 power
Gym/Raids: 50 power
|February 25, 2025
|Terrakion*
|Sacred Sword
|Trainer Battles: 60 power
Gym/Raids: 50 power
|February 25, 2025
|Virizion*
|Sacred Sword
|Trainer Battles: 60 power
Gym/Raids: 50 power
|February 25, 2025
|Tornadus (Therian Forme)*
|Bleakwind Storm
|Trainer Battles: 60 power
Gym/Raids: 150 power
|February 26, 2025
|Thundurus (Therian Forme)*
|Wildbolt Storm
|Trainer Battles: 60 power
Gym/Raids: 150 power
|February 26, 2025
|Landorus (Therian Forme)*
|Sandsear Storm
|Trainer Battles: 60 power
Gym/Raids: 150 power
|February 26, 2025
|Reshiram*
|Fusion Flare
|Trainer Battles: 90 power
Gym/Raids: 140 power
|February 27, 2025
|Zekrom*
|Fusion Bolt
|Trainer Battles: 90 power
Gym/Raids: 140 power
|February 28, 2025
Eggs
These Pokemon will hatch from 2km Eggs:
- Roggenrola*
- Timburr*
- Karrablast*
- Shelmet*
- Larvesta*
Road to Unova Paid tickets
The event will have two different paid tickets available for purchase from February 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM until March 2, 2025, at 6:00 PM local time.
Road to Unova: Raids
For $4.99 USD (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) you can access event-exclusive Timed Research and other raid-themed bonuses including:
- x5 Cobalion Candy XL
- x5 Terrakion Candy XL
- x5 Virizion Candy XL
- x5 Tornadus Candy XL
- x5 Thundurus Candy XL
- x5 Landorus Candy XL
- x10 Reshiram Candy
- x10 Zekrom Candy
- x25 Genesect Candy XL
- Black and White Joggers (Avatar Item)
- Additional 5,000 XP from completed Raids.
- x1 extra Candy for catching Pokemon in 5-Star Raids.
- x1 extra Candy XL for catching Pokemon in 5-Star Raids (Trainers 31+)
- x2 Stardust from Raid Battles
- x1 extra Raid Pass from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms each day
Road to Unova: Hatch
For $4.99 USD (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) you can access event-exclusive Timed Research and other Egg hatching-themed bonuses including:
- Maractus* encounter
- Sigilyph* encounter
- Bouffalant* encounter
- Black and White Hoodie (Avatar Item)
- x2 Hatch XP
- x2 Hatch Candy
- x2 Hatch Stardust
Players must complete the tickets’ tasks and claim their rewards before March 2, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.
Timed Research
Players who complete the Pokemon Go Tour: Unova-themed Timed Research will get the following encounters:
- Terrakion*
- Cobalion*
- Virizion*
- Tornadus (Therian Forme)*
- Thundurus (Therian Forme)*
- Landorus (Therian Forme)*
- Genesect*
- Genesect (Shock Drive)*
- Genesect (Burn Drive)*
- Genesect (Chill Drive)*
- Genesect (Douse Drive)*
The Pokemon obtained through the Timed Research won’t have Special Backgrounds.
Field Research Tasks
Different Pokemon Go Tour: Unova-themed Field Research tasks will be available during the event. Those who complete them will earn encounters with:
- Snivy*
- Tepig*
- Oshawott*
- Roggenrola*
- Timburr*
- Karrablast*
- Shelmet*
Event bonuses
These are the bonuses that will be active during the Road to Unova event:
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event.
- The Remote Raid Pass limit will increase to 20 from February 24, until February 28.
- There will be no limit on Remote Raids from March 1, until March 2.
Special Backgrounds
Players who catch 5-Star Raid bosses will have the chance to receive new Special Backgrounds. These are a way of commemorating the players’ adventures and can be seen on the Pokemon’s page.
There will be two Special Backgrounds, one inspired by Pokemon Black and the other by Pokemon White:
- Either background: Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Landorus (Therian Forme), and Genesect.
- Black: Tornadus (Therian Forme), and Reshiram.
- White: Thundurus (Therian Forme), and Zekrom.
When fusing a Reshiram or Zekrom with a Special Background with a Kyurem with the opposite Special Background, the fused Black/White Kyurem will get a new variant background.
Avatar Items & Stickers
Two Avatar Items will be available to purchase in the in-game shop during the event:
- Black Kyurem Wings
- White Kyurem Backpack
More so, a Go Tour 2025 Tee will be available for free as a Tour Pass reward.
Pokemon Go Tour: Unova-themed stickers can be obtained from the in-game shop, PokeStops, and Gifts.
Key Updates
The Pokedex will get a comprehensive visual update to help trainers which Pokemon they have captured and which ones they are missing.
Additionally, to improve gameplay, Pokemon may appear in a greater variety of areas than before. In densely populated, rural, suburban, or rapidly expanding areas, this may increase the number of both Pokemon encounters and areas where creatures appear overall.
That’s all there is to know about the Road to Unova event in Pokemon Go. Stay up to date with other events like the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.