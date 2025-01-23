Pokemon Go Road to Unova encounter update proves Niantic is listening to fans

Pokemon Go’s Road to Unova event will feature a huge change that fans have been asking for, proving that Niantic has been listening to player feedback over the past year.

It’s no secret that the Pokemon Go fanbase has been harshly critical of the game and its developers, especially regarding its monetization practices and underwhelming events.

However, positive changes are coming to Pokemon Go, as announced on the game’s official website. The upcoming Road to Unova event will feature an increased number of Pokemon in wild encounters, both in abundance and in areas where they can appear.

Users on The Silph Road Reddit have hailed this as a huge upgrade from the current status quo, with players eager to encounter more Pokemon when the event begins on February 24, especially those who live in rural and suburban areas.

Pokemon Go is finally increasing wild encounter spawn rates

Pokemon Go tends to favor busy cities and tourist spots. Anyone who has visited a metropolitan area will notice a huge difference in the number of Pokemon spawns than in places outside cities. This can make completing tasks and filling out the Pokedex incredibly difficult.

Even people who live in cities quickly burn through all of the wild Pokemon in an area if they’re stuck in the same spot for long, meaning they can run out of things to do.

The fact that Road to Unova is boosting wild spawns is a massive change and one that fans are appreciative of, as Pokemon Go’s overworld can be dead in certain spots.

This isn’t the first pro-player design update made to Pokemon Go in recent times, as the ability to use Remote Raid Passes in Shadow Raids has also been hailed as a huge plus by the community, especially those who struggle to attend in-person events.

Hopefully, these changes are a sign of better things to come in Pokemon Go. It feels like many small changes will improve the game, and Niantic is finally hearing fans’ concerns and implementing them.