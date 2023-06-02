Pokemon Go Riolu’s removal from eggs is thrilling players

Riolu will be a bit tougher to get in Pokemon Go, but that isn’t bothering players too much.

The last week of Pokemon Go has brought a number of new changes to the mobile game, thanks to the launch of the new Hidden Gems season.

But in addition to new challenges, we’ve also seen a change to the types of Pokemon that can be obtained from eggs.

Because of this move, one of the most iconic Pokemon first seen in the Sinnoh region, Riolu, will likely be harder to find in Go moving forward.

Players react to Riolu’s removal from Pokemon Go eggs

On a post on the Pokemon Go Reddit page, players commented on the removal of fan favorite Riolu from 10km eggs. This change was noticed by several players that received 10km eggs this week and checked the updated hatch list.

Riolu is a powerful Fighting-type Pokemon that can evolve into Lucario, arguably one of the strongest monsters in Go. Its removal has led to some being up in arms.

One user sarcastically commented that it makes perfect sense that Niantic would make it harder to obtain a Pokemon featured on the home screen. Another player noted, “Aww, that’s a pity. Riolu is the perfect combination of a mascot of the series and ‘good in [Pokemon Go]’.

Others, however, were happy with the overall changes to the hatch pool for 10km eggs, particularly the removal of Togedemaru.

Keep in mind that this change affects only new eggs received in Go, Any egg received prior to the reset of the hatch pool will remain unchanged.

There have been a number of notable changes in the mobile game this week, including a brand new season and changes to the Style Shop.

If you’re also looking for some Pokemon Go tips, here are a few guides that could help:

