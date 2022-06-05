Pokemon Go Rhi’s Arrival & A Radiant World Special Research tasks and rewards

Rhi’s Arrival and A Radiant World are two new Special Research stories that appeared in Pokemon Go Fest 2022 – and we’ve got details of the tasks and rewards you can unlock.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 rumbles on, but Day 2 has come with a bit of a shock as Professor Willow seems to have disappeared. In his place is Rhi, who appears to be a member of the Alola region’s Ultra Recon Squad.

Rhi has brought along two new Special Research stories to complete. The first, Rhi’s Arrival, is a free Special Research story for all players, while the second, A Radiant World, is only for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticketholders.

Below, you’ll see all of the tasks required to complete both Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 2 Special Research stories, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.

Pokemon Go Rhi’s Arrival Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Rhi’s Arrival Special Research story:

Step 1 of 3

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms – 200 Stardust

Hatch an Egg – 22 Poke Balls

Complete 2 Field Research tasks – 2 Razz Berries

Rewards: 2 Nanab Berries, Numel encounter, and 200 XP

Step 2 of 3

Battle in a Raid – 2 Revives

Take 2 Snapshots of your Pokemon – 2 Super Potions

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 200 Stardust

Rewards: 2 Pinap Berries, Drilbur encounter, and 22 Great Balls

Step 3 of 3

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon – 22 Drilbur Candy

Power up 5 Ground-type Pokémon – 2 Sinnoh Stones

Evolve 3 Ground-type Pokémon – Trapinch encounter

Rewards: 1 Lure Module, Swinub encounter, and 1 Charged TM

Once you’ve completed the Rhi’s Arrival Special Research story, you’ll unlock the A Radiant World Special Research story – but only if you purchased a Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket.

Pokemon Go A Radiant World Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the A Radiant World Special Research story:

Step 1 of 6

Walk 1km – 22 Poke Balls

Make 10 Nice Throws – 1 Lucky Egg

Catch 10 Pokemon – 22 Trapinch Candy

Rewards: 1 Star Piece, 22 Ultra Balls, and 2022 XP

Step 2 of 6

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – 2022 Stardust

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket members – 1 Incense

Complete 2 Field Research Tasks – 22 Poke Balls

Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 2 Premium Battle Passes, and 2022 Stardust

Step 3 of 6

Battle in 2 Raids – 2 Max Revives

Use 2 Super Effective Charged Attacks – 2 Max Potions

Win a Raid – 2 Golden Razz Berries

Rewards: 1 Super Incubator, Bronzor encounter, and 2022 XP

Step 4 of 6

Send 2 Gifts to Friends – 22 Shaymin Candy

Play with your Buddy 2 times – 2 Egg Incubators

Hatch an Egg – 2022 Stardust

Rewards: 2 Pinap Berries, Nihilego encounter, and 2 Razz Berries

Step 5 of 6

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms – 2022 XP

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 22 Ultra Balls

Take a snapshot of your Buddy – 1 Incense

Rewards: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 3 Rare Candies, and 1 Star Piece

Step 6 of 6

Claim reward! – 2022 XP

Claim reward! – 2022 Stardust

Claim reward! – 2022 XP

Rewards: 2022 Stardust, 2022 XP, and 2022 Stardust

That’s everything you need to know about Rhi’s Arrival and A Radiant World Special Research stories!

Alongside these two Special Research stories, the Ultra Beast known as Nihilego has made its Pokemon Go debut. We’ve got a Nihilego Raid guide to help you defeat and catch it.

