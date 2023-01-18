Pokemon Go reveals Primal Reversion for Groudon & Kyogre

Pokemon Go has revealed the new Primal Reversion mechanic set to arrive soon for Hoenn’s Legendary duo, Groudon and Kyogre.

As many Pokemon Go fans know, the game’s Season 9 Mythical Wishes content has a big emphasis on the Hoenn region.

Mythical Wishes kicked off the new season with Mega Evolutions for Sceptile, Blaziken, and Mudkip and teased future additions like Primal Reversion for Hoenn’s Legendary duo Groudon and Kyogre.

Now, Niantic has officially unveiled the Primal Reversion mechanic and detailed how it will function and when players can expect it to arrive in Pokemon Go.

Niantic details Primal Reversion Mechanic in Pokemon Go

Niantic released an official blog post that detailed Primal Reversion and how players can encounter Primal Groudon and Kyogre in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

According to the post, trainers can experience Primal Reversion for the first time through the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas event which begins on February 18, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Players can collect Primal Energy by defeating Primal Groudon and Kyogre in Raid Battles or by completing Research Tasks. Once trainers collect enough Primal Energy, Kyogre and Groudon will be able to make use of this new transformation.

Similar to how Mega Evolution works in Pokemon Go, Primal Reversion lasts for eight hours, and the more times a Pokemon undergoes Primal Reversion the less Primal Energy will be used during the next transformation.

Trainers will also receive the following bonuses when either Pokemon undergoes Primal Reversion:

Article continues after ad

When Primal Kyogre is in your party, Water-, Electric-, and Bug-type attacks will benefit from attack bonuses in raids

When Primal Groudon is in your party, Fire-, Grass-, and Ground-type attacks will benefit from attack bonuses in raids

Kyogre and Groudon’s Primal Level will increase the more times they revert to their primal forms, improving their bonuses

When Primal Kyogre is your buddy, catching Water-, Electric-, and Bug-type Pokémon will grant you additional XP and Candy

When Primal Groudon is your buddy, catching Fire-, Grass-, and Ground-type Pokémon will grant you additional XP and Candy

Finally, the Groudon and Kyogre fans encounter during the Las Vegas Tour event will feature the moves Precipice Blade and Origin Pulse respectively. Precipice Blade is a 130 Power Ground-type move while Origin Pulse is a 130 Power Water-type move.

Unfortunately for players not able to attend the Pokemon Go Las Vegas event, they will not be able to encounter Primal Groudon and Kyogre until the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global event in the future.