Pokemon GO reveals exciting new partnership for baseball fans

Major League Baseball starts again soon, and baseball fans can play Pokemon GO from the comfort of their seats this year.

Now that football is in the rearview mirror following the Super Bowl, it’s almost time to play ball. Opening Day for the 2025 MLB season is on March 27.

Meanwhile, Pokemon GO’s schedule never slows down. Several raids and events are coming in February and March. And if you haven’t played the game in a while, now is the perfect time to get back into it.

The active Pokemon GO player count still exceeds around 115 million players. This doesn’t come close to the 232 million active player count peak in 2016, but the game is still beloved worldwide, and that also applies to baseball fans.

MLB announces Pokemon GO partnership

MLB announced that all ballparks will feature official club-branded PokeStops and gyms. There will also be official Routes at every stadium.

Niantic announced a partnership with MLB for the next three seasons. Starting on March 27, all 30 MLB stadiums will be included in this collaboration.

In addition to the team-themed PokeStops, Gyms, and Routes, there will be theme nights at MLB games hosted by participating teams throughout the season.

Fans who buy tickets for a Pokémon GO Theme Night promotion will get a Pokémon GO and MLB team-branded T-shirt.

Theme nights are also set to introduce in-game content, such as a wearable baseball cap of the home team, special Timed Research missions during the game, and collectible and tradeable Pikachu with a ballpark location background. These Pikachu will be catchable in Raid Battles during the game.

For updates on when your favorite MLB team will host a theme night, your best bet is to keep up with their social media accounts.

