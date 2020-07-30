Pokemon Go regionals list: Where to find these exclusive Pokemon

If you're trying to complete the Pokemon Go Pokedex without any help, then it isn't going to happen unless you're a keen traveler. Various species from each generation can only appear in certain regions across the world. These are known as regional exclusives.

If you really are going to complete the Pokemon Go Pokedex by yourself then traveling is your only option. However, there is another method, which is getting those regionals by trading.

This, of course, does cost precious Stardust. If you are going to get them via trading, then try and make sure you're Best Friends or live close to each other, as this will give you a big discount.

Special regional events

Sometimes Niantic creates Pokemon Go events that let you catch previous unobtainable regional exclusives. These events are only temporary however.

For example, the Gen 1 regional exclusives could all be found in eggs as part of the second week of the Ultra Bonus Rewards from GO Fest 2019. There are other examples too, and there will almost certainly be future opportunities as well.

List of all regional exclusives

For the moment though, some Pokemon can only be found in certain regions. The full list of these, divided by Pokemon generation, is as follows:

Kanto exclusives

Tauros - North America

- North America Mr Mime - Europe

- Europe Kangaskhan - Australia

- Australia Farfetch’d - Eastern Asia

Johto exclusives

Heracross - South and Central America

- South and Central America Corsola - Near the equator

Hoenn exclusives

Torkoal - India and South Asia

- India and South Asia Zangoose - Europe, Asia, and Australia

- Europe, Asia, and Australia Seviper - North America, South America, and Africa

- North America, South America, and Africa Solrock - North America, South America, and Africa

- North America, South America, and Africa Lunatone - Europe, Asia and Australia

- Europe, Asia and Australia Relicanth - New Zealand and surrounding areas

- New Zealand and surrounding areas Illumise - Europe, Asia, and Australia

- Europe, Asia, and Australia Volbeat - North America, South America, and Africa

- North America, South America, and Africa Tropius - Africa

Sinnoh exclusives

Pachirisu - Alaska, Canada and Russia

- Alaska, Canada and Russia Shellos - East of Prime Meridian Pink, West of Prime Meridian Blue

- East of Prime Meridian Pink, West of Prime Meridian Blue Chatot - Southern Hemisphere

- Southern Hemisphere Carnivine - Southeast US

- Southeast US Uxie - North America, South America, and Greenland

- North America, South America, and Greenland Mesprit - Europe, Middle-East, Africa, and India

- Europe, Middle-East, Africa, and India Azelf - Asia Pacific

Unova exclusives

Pansage – Asia Pacific

– Asia Pacific Pansear – Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India

– Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India Panpour – Americas and Greenland

– Americas and Greenland Heatmor – Western Hemisphere

– Western Hemisphere Durant – Eastern Hemisphere

– Eastern Hemisphere Sigilyph – Egypt

Egypt Throh – North America, South America, and Africa

North America, South America, and Africa Sawk – Europe, Asia, and Oceania

Europe, Asia, and Oceania Basculin – Eastern Hemisphere Red, Western Hemisphere Blue

Eastern Hemisphere Red, Western Hemisphere Blue Maractus – Central America, South America, and the Caribbean

These can change at anytime but for the moment the above are regional exclusive Pokemon. Alternative, if you really don't want to wait for events or trade with other Pokemon Go players, you can just transfer them over from another Pokemon game via Pokemon HOME!