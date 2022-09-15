Pokemon Go players outraged by Raid Hour spawns for Kartana & Celesteela

Niantic has explained how Pokemon Go’s Ultra Beasts, Kartana and Celesteela, will spawn with regional restrictions in the mobile game’s Raid Hour event.

The game’s developers have moved to clarify their position on the release of two Ultra Beasts, as the pair will be region locked.

This means that trainers in select parts of the world will be able to catch Kartana, while the others will only encounter Celesteela.

Here, we have information about how to encounter both of them.

How to get Kartana in Pokemon Go: regional spawn location

Niantic Kartana is coming.

Kartana will be spawning in the Northern Hemisphere in Pokemon Go, during Raid Hour, and will be a Five-Star Raid boss.

How to get Celesteela in Pokemon Go: regional spawn location

Niantic Celesteela is coming.

Celesteela will be spawning in the Southern Hemisphere in Pokemon Go, during Raid Hour, and will be a Five-Star boss – just like Kartana.

For a full list of current Raid bosses in PoGo, check out our full guide here.

Niantic receives backlash over Ultra Beasts decision

Explaining the way it will work in-game, the dev team wrote on Niantic Support’s Twitter page: “Trainers, we want to confirm that Kartana will appear in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela will appear in the Southern Hemisphere during Raid Hour.

“Note that they will not swap hemispheres as previously stated. We apologize for the confusion.”

The news has not been met with an outpouring of love, to say the least.

In one reply, Twitter user Syfyfan1, said: “You’ve repeatedly stated that players should raid in person and play in their community, etc. Now you introduce regional Pokémon that are only available with paid REMOTE raid passes. What a joke.”

Another took aim at the miscommunication about spawns in the first place. They said: “You can’t communicate between staff nor your players. This is massively embarrassing for a game developer. Fix your communication internally and externally.”

When does Kartana & Celesteela release in Pokemon Go?

Now that Niantic has clarified how the rollout of both Celesteela and Kartana will work in Pokemon Go, like or hate it, fans can look forward to their release at 10 am on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The pair will be around until Tuesday, September 27, giving members of the community plenty of time to track down their regional monster.