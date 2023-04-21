Pokemon Go Regidrago Global Makeup event: Elite Raids, timed research

Niantic has finally revealed information surrounding Pokemon Go’s Regidrago Global Makeup event. Here’s everything fans need to know.

Pokemon Go fans will likely remember that Niantic’s first attempt at Regidrago’s Elite Raids on March 11, 2023, did not go very smoothly. The event was plagued with issues like frequent crashing and late assets.

Following some intense community backlash, Niantic issued an apology and said it was planning a way to “make it up to Trainers all over the world.” After weeks of silence, fans were wondering if the developer had simply forgotten about the makeup event altogether.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, Niantic has finally unveiled the details of the Regidrago Global Makeup event, which will hopefully run much smoother the second time around. Here’s everything trainers need to know about these upcoming Regidrago Elite Raids.

Niantic Regidrago is getting another round of Elite Raids following technical issues with the first event in March 2023.

According to the official blog post, Pokemon Go will feature another round of Regidrago Elite Raids at three different times on Saturday, May 13, 2023:

11:00 AM local time

2:00 PM local time

5:00 PM local time

Like other Elite Raids, Regidrago will hatch from Raid Eggs, which players must take on for a chance to catch the Legendary Titan.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Regidrago Makeup event Timed Research

Additionally, Regidrago’s Makeup event will feature two exclusive Timed Researches for players to complete from 11:00 AM local time to 6:00 PM local time on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Completing the research tasks will earn trainers Regirock Candy, Regice Candy, and Registeel Candy.

Be on the lookout for our article listing the Timed Research tasks as the event gets closer.

What are Elite Raids?

A newer variety of Raid Battles, Elite Raids appear in special Raid Eggs that take 24 hours to hatch before they can be battled for 30 minutes.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, they can only be battled in person which means no use of Remote Raid passes.

Looking to become the best Trainer Pokemon Go has ever seen? Brush up on your skills with our handy guides and lists:

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Rocket Grunt counters guide | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go shop: Items list, prices, box changes | Giovanni counters guide | Pokemon Go promo codes