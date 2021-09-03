Pokemon Go ‘Rainbow Pikachu’ starts spawning and trainers want one

A Rainbow Pikachu has appeared in Pokemon Go and players are losing their minds over the colors, wanting one for themselves.

Niantic recently released a statement on the big changes coming up in Pokemon Go, with the addition of their new task force.

These employees will monitor everything from community concerns to bugs in the game, such as one recently that made it appear as if 10,000 XP could be achieved in Remote Raids.

There has been a recurring glitch in the mobile game that affects encounters, turning the Pokemon into a ninja, but another potential bug has taken that a step forward. Rainbow Pikachu has started to spawn.

Pokemon Go Rainbow Pikachu is spawning

Encounters are one of the most important and exciting parts of PoGo, allowing trainers to spot wild Pokemon and catch them.

While Shiny Pokemon are usually the ones in high demand, there’s a new glitched version of Pikachu that might have just become the most sought-after ‘mon in the world.

A Reddit post from user Xaphine says: “Found this Pikachu outside my house. Is she a missing texture or some new costume? I captured her, and the game never added her to my collection.”

One fan responded: “I want this Pikachu – it’s the coolest one EVER.” Another said: “Looks like the normal and weight texture took over somehow.”

The consensus in the game’s online community, since the post shot up the game’s subreddit, is that this Pikachu is missing a texture.

This would certainly explain why the rainbow effect has been appearing and was not added to the trainer’s collection after catching it with a Pokeball.

Whether or not this bug will be on the radar of the new task force remains to be seen, but players can have a little bit of fun meanwhile. It would be better if they could keep it, however.