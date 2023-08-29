Pokemon Go trainers slam Raid “ready” button because you can’t use it solo

Pokemon Go players slam developers because the newly introduced Raid “ready” button doesn’t function when playing solo.

Typically, regardless of a group’s preparedness, Pokemon Go Raids involve a two-minute countdown timer. For years, trainers have begged Niantic to cut down on the wait time by implementing a “start raid” option of some sort.

Such a feature recently went live in time for the Go Fest Global 2023 event to the community’s delight. Once every Trainer in a lobby hits the “ready” button, the timer will begin counting down from 10 seconds.

Article continues after ad

The change has been seen as a godsend for the most part. However, those who go on solo Raids don’t currently have access to the same time-saving function.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players blast new Raid “ready” option

In a Reddit part marked with the “Complaint” tag, user theDKdynamite questioned why Pokemon Go won’t let them skip the two-minute countdown when trying to Raid alone.

The Redditor noted that they merely wanted to hop into a quick Level 1 Raid before work but were met with the following message instead: “You need to wait for another Trainer before starting the raid.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Notably, the early morning Raid attempt and the fact that the user lives in a rural area prevents them from finding many raiding buddies. The user added, “I’d prefer if maybe if you tried to raid solo, it would pop a warning like ‘Are you sure you want to raid alone?'”

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Suffice it to say, fans in the thread agree that Pokemon Go‘s Raid “ready” function should be extended to solo players. Answering the question of why skipping isn’t an option for solo Raids, one user replied: “They don’t want us having that much fun on our own.”

Article continues after ad

Someone else shared their frustrations and wrote, “Not being able to solo skip a 1-star raid makes me really annoyed. I was trying to go goomy raids over the weekend and had to wait for each countdown.”

And some seem to especially like the original poster’s idea of adding an “Are you sure you want to raid alone?” warning. As a few people pointed out, though, such a quality-of-life feature is unlikely to arrive anytime soon.

Article continues after ad