Pokemon Go quietly fixed a glaring Mega Lucario problem

Pokemon Go is constantly changing and evolving throughout its events, raids, and regular seasons. However, Niantic has now quietly fixed one glaring Mega Lucario issue that’s left fans thrilled.

When Mega Pokemon were introduced back in 2020, they changed the game for many. These powerful ‘mons were highly coveted among the community. However, with great power comes… a great amount of effort to get hold of the rare Pocket Monsters.

Mega Lucario is no different and proved to be extremely frustrating for thousands of trainers. This was until fans realized they could equip Lucario as their buddy and earn Mega Energy that way, allowing those who have already Mega evolved Lucario once to do it again and again.

However, the quantity of Mega Energy players could earn through this process felt like an insult, with tons complaining about the grindy nature of its evolution.

Now, that is no more, as Niantic has quietly adjusted the number of Mega Energy you get on your adventure with your Buddy, causing a wave of ecstatic fans.

“Lucario Buddy Mega Energy drops got fixed to 25!” celebrated one user on the Silph Road Reddit, revealing an image of the 25 Lucario Mega Energy you get from walking 5km with your previously Mega evolved Buddy.

Previously, the reward was only 15 for the 5km you need to walk. Given it takes 40 Mega Energy to evolve it for a second time, this means players needed to walk 15km to Mega Evolve their Lucario. Now, players only need to walk 10km and will have 10 Mega Energy left over.

Naturally, fans were thrilled, with one joking: “Ok, there is only one explanation. An intern at Niantic has Lucario as his favorite.”

Another commented: “That would explain a lot of the good decisions made [for this] event” highlighting the success of the recent Mega Lucario Raid Day.