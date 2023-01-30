Pokemon Go Primal Rumblings event: Dates, Rayquaza featured attack & bonuses

Pokemon Go’s Primal Rumblings event has been announced as part of Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn Global. Here’s when it starts, ends, and what’s included – with a featured attack debut for Rayquaza.

The event was confirmed by Niantic on January 30, via their official blog, and follows on from Tour Hoenn which added Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.

Rayquaza’s featured attack is not the only thing to get excited about, as the festivities will also bring more Field Research tasks to grind through, encounters, Shiny Pokemon, as well as a Collection Challenge and more special event stickers.

Here’s everything we know so far…

It kicks off on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 am (local time).

Primal Rumblings ends on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 pm (local time).

Wild Encounters

Niantic Get your Pokeballs ready for these encounters.

The following Pokemon will appear in Primal Rumblings encounters, with boldened names appearing rarer:

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Wurmple

Whismur

Numel

Barboach

Grovyle

Combusken

Marshtomp

Absol

Primal Rumblings event bonus

2× XP for evolving Pokemon

Rayquaza featured attack: Breaking Swipe

If you’re looking to get yourself a Rayquaza with the Breaking Swipe featured attack, you will need to encounter it during a raid while the Primal Rumblings event is ongoing.

In the blog post, they said: “Rayquaza encountered in raids from Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 am. to Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 am. local time will know the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe.”

Raids

One-Star Raids

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Three-Star Raids

Grovyle

Combusken

Marshtomp

Five-Star Raids

Rayquaza

Mega Raids

Latios

Latias

Field Research

Hoenn-themed Field Research tasks will be available during this event. The blog says: “Complete the research tasks to earn items that will help you prepare for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global!”

How to complete Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge

A Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge will kick off, with the following instructions: “Complete the Evolution-themed Collection Challenge to receive Ultra Balls and a Rocket Radar!”