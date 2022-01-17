Pokemon Go Power Plant event: Start date, Helioptile debuts & Field Research

Pokemon Go’s new seasonal event, Power Plant, is right around the corner and will bring Helioptile and some brand-new Field Research to the mobile game.

Pokemon Go is kicking off 2022 with a bang, featuring a community day and, now, the new Power Plant event.

The event will feature both Helioptile and its evolution, Heliolisk, with a focus on Electric-type Pokemon. Many of these will be found in greater numbers throughout the event, like Magnemite and even Electrode.

Below are all the details about the event so you’ll be as prepped as possible for when it kicks off.

Pokemon Go Power Plant start & end time

The Pokemon Go Power Plant event will begin on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 and will run until Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

This gives players around two weeks to complete the Research and soak up all the event has to offer.

Helioptile debut in Pokemon Go

Helioptile and Heliolisk make their debuts in Pokémon Go in the Power Plant event.

“Helioptile can evolve into Heliolisk with 50 Helioptile Candy and a Sun Stone,” per the official blog.

🔐 Swinub Incense Day

🔐 Mountains of Power

Spark and the team are closer to unlocking the door with Electric-type Pokémon. But it seems they aren't the only ones seeking truth…

Pokemon Go Power Plant wild encounters

The following Pokemon will be available more frequently during the event:

Magnemite

Grimer

Voltorb

Electabuzz

Porygon

Trubbish

Helioptile

Electrode

Jolteon

These will also all be available as shiny Pokemon, so make sure you go out and snag as many as you can throughout Power Plant!

Pokemon Go Power Plant Raid Bosses

The following Pokemon will appear in raids:

Raid Tier Raid Bosses 1-Star Raids Pikachu, Beldum, Shinx, Blitzle, Klink 3-Star Raids Scyther, Typhlosion, Mawile, Druddigon, Dewgong, Piloswine, Monferno 5-Star Raids Genesect & Regice

These Raid Pokemon will be anything but normal, with Regice knowing Thunder and Genesect having Techno Blast as attacks.

Pokemon Go Power Plant Field Research

Various new Field Research tasks will be coming in Power Plant that will yield various different rewards and the ability to catch Pokemon like Joltik and Emolga.

Make sure to complete as many as you can throughout the event to get as many-limited time rewards as possible!

That’s everything you need to know about the Power Plant event. Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

